The Democratic Privilege: Forming Political Parties in Germany

In the heartland of Europe, Germany's political landscape is renowned for its vibrant diversity and the constitutional freedom it affords to its citizens to establish their own political parties. This democratic privilege - the right to vote, join, stand for, or even create a political party - is firmly entrenched in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Germany, the German Civil Code, and the Political Parties Act.

A Democratic Foundation

Any German citizen, committed to democratic principles, can found a political party. However, parties originating from foreign soil must fulfill two prerequisites: a majority of German nationals in the executive committee and a base in Germany. Interestingly, the executive committee must comprise at least three individuals, but no minimum founding membership is stipulated.

The Certification Process

The Political Parties Act does not specify a minimum number of party members but demands the association demonstrate seriousness through its organizational size, membership numbers, and public profile. Once the party has established its eligibility to participate in an election, the Federal Electoral Committee grants recognition. This recognition necessitates interaction with voters and the readiness to organize parliamentary and legislative work.

Funding and Survival

Political parties in Germany operate on a mix of membership fees, donations, and state funding. State allocation is performance-based, determined by electoral results and contributions. However, a party can lose its status for inactivity, specifically if it does not participate in an election for six consecutive years.

Merging, Dissolving, and Bans

Parties have the option to merge or dissolve, but they can also be banned if they threaten the democratic order or the existence of the Federal Republic of Germany, as outlined in Article 21 of the Constitution. Postwar West Germany has witnessed the ban of two parties on these grounds.

Historical Overview

The political party tapestry of Germany is rich and layered, with roots reaching back to the 19th century. From the liberal German Progress Party, the Social Democrat Party SPD, the Catholic Center Party, to the CDU and the Green Party, each has left an indelible imprint. The recent founding of the Bündnis Sahra Wagenknecht and the Werteunion in 2024 add to this intricate narrative.