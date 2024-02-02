Telangana CM Advocates for Rahul Gandhi, Criticizes BRS and BJP

In a politically charged rally at Indervelly, Adilabad district, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unmasked his support for Congress and championed Rahul Gandhi as the next Prime Minister of India. In a direct confrontation with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the BJP, Reddy accused the former of subservience to the latter, alleging their indulgence in communal politics.

Reddy's Announcements and Accusations

Reddy revealed a series of local initiatives that included the filling of 15,000 constable posts and the launch of free electricity for the economically underprivileged up to 200 units. Notably, he invited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to introduce a poll guarantee for supplying LPG cylinders at Rs 500. These announcements were not devoid of political jabs as Reddy took a strong stance against the previous BRS regime. He accused them of corruption and financial mismanagement, stating that these transgressions led to a state debt of a staggering Rs seven lakh crore.

Criticism Towards BRS and BJP

The Chief Minister did not hold back in his criticism against BRS for their alleged neglect in providing jobs for unemployed women. He further questioned the political aspirations of BRS's K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his daughter K. Kavitha, thereby indicating a potential shift in the political landscape of Telangana.

Symbolic Significance of the Rally

The rally at Indervelly carried symbolic weight, as it was the venue for Reddy's first public meeting after assuming the mantle of PCC president. His visit, marked by participation in development programs and prayers at the Keslapur Nagoba temple, was more than a mere political engagement—it was a testament to his commitment to the welfare of the state and its people.