en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Taiwan’s Young Voters Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Geopolitical Tensions in Upcoming Election

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:32 pm EST
Taiwan’s Young Voters Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Geopolitical Tensions in Upcoming Election

Taiwan’s looming presidential and parliamentary elections are drawing attention not just towards geopolitical tensions with China, but also to domestic concerns such as employment and housing. These issues have become the focal point of the island’s younger voters. Ziwei, a 32-year-old civil servant, embodies the broader economic struggles faced by many young Taiwanese, as she grapples with low wages and subpar living conditions.

Unemployment and Housing: The Heart of the Struggle

Despite the traditional emphasis on cross-strait relations and national security, economic development has surfaced as the top priority for the electorate. This is particularly true among those aged 20 to 39, as indicated by a survey conducted by Commonwealth Magazine. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has come under fire for its perceived failure to improve living standards. The frustration of voters is palpable, especially those battling high housing costs, stagnant incomes, and a youth unemployment rate that disproportionately affects individuals under the age of 30.

The Phenomena of ‘Beipiao’ and ‘Xiegang’

Social phenomena like the ‘beipiao’ youths and ‘xiegang’ workers underscore the struggle to afford living in Taipei despite holding multiple jobs or having no savings. The DPP’s long-standing strategy of emphasizing Taiwan’s defense against China seems to be losing its appeal among younger generations. These voters tend to view it as a political tool that overshadows more pressing issues.

Rising Opposition Parties

In contrast, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the nascent Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) are attempting to capitalize on this disenchantment. The TPP, in particular, is gaining traction among young voters thanks to its leader Ko Wen-je’s pragmatic approach. As the DPP strives to regain the trust of millennials, promising more affordable housing and higher wages, the outcome of the election hangs in the balance. Taiwan’s youth are poised to play a decisive role.

0
Elections Taiwan
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
11 mins ago
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, a formidable force in the Republican Party, once again defied conventional campaign trail norms by hosting his own town hall event in Iowa, coinciding with the fifth Republican presidential debate. A move that speaks volumes about Trump’s unique approach to the 2024 presidential race, as it allowed him to engage
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid, Shaking Up Republican Primary
3 hours ago
Chris Christie Ends Presidential Bid, Shaking Up Republican Primary
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Crucial Vote Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
3 hours ago
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Crucial Vote Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
41 mins ago
Guyana's Attorney General Alarmed by Delay in Election Fraud Trials
Election Reporting Errors in Virginia: An Insight into the Prince William Miscount
1 hour ago
Election Reporting Errors in Virginia: An Insight into the Prince William Miscount
Hopes for Peace Amid Tensions: An Eye on Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election
2 hours ago
Hopes for Peace Amid Tensions: An Eye on Taiwan's 2024 Presidential Election
Latest Headlines
World News
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
3 mins
Anyimadu-Antwi Denies Reporting NEIP CEO to Ghana's Special Prosecutor
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
8 mins
Club vs. International Football: A Tale of Two Managers
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
9 mins
Kwame Anyimadu Antwi Denies Involvement in NEIP CEO's Arrest: Unfolding Political Drama in Ghana
Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Greater Government Accountability
9 mins
Joel Ssenyonyi Calls for Greater Government Accountability
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
11 mins
Donald Trump Defies Convention with Independent Town Hall in Iowa
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
12 mins
NIH Awards $3.2 Million Grant for Groundbreaking Epilepsy Surgery Research
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
13 mins
UTEP Researchers Discover New Cancer-Killing Compound
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
15 mins
Brunei Red Crescent Society to Ensure Health Safety at Royal Wedding
GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement
16 mins
GOP Infighting Over Spending Deal Threatens Bipartisan Agreement
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
11 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
14 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app