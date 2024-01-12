Taiwan’s Young Voters Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Geopolitical Tensions in Upcoming Election

Taiwan’s looming presidential and parliamentary elections are drawing attention not just towards geopolitical tensions with China, but also to domestic concerns such as employment and housing. These issues have become the focal point of the island’s younger voters. Ziwei, a 32-year-old civil servant, embodies the broader economic struggles faced by many young Taiwanese, as she grapples with low wages and subpar living conditions.

Unemployment and Housing: The Heart of the Struggle

Despite the traditional emphasis on cross-strait relations and national security, economic development has surfaced as the top priority for the electorate. This is particularly true among those aged 20 to 39, as indicated by a survey conducted by Commonwealth Magazine. The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has come under fire for its perceived failure to improve living standards. The frustration of voters is palpable, especially those battling high housing costs, stagnant incomes, and a youth unemployment rate that disproportionately affects individuals under the age of 30.

The Phenomena of ‘Beipiao’ and ‘Xiegang’

Social phenomena like the ‘beipiao’ youths and ‘xiegang’ workers underscore the struggle to afford living in Taipei despite holding multiple jobs or having no savings. The DPP’s long-standing strategy of emphasizing Taiwan’s defense against China seems to be losing its appeal among younger generations. These voters tend to view it as a political tool that overshadows more pressing issues.

Rising Opposition Parties

In contrast, the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and the nascent Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) are attempting to capitalize on this disenchantment. The TPP, in particular, is gaining traction among young voters thanks to its leader Ko Wen-je’s pragmatic approach. As the DPP strives to regain the trust of millennials, promising more affordable housing and higher wages, the outcome of the election hangs in the balance. Taiwan’s youth are poised to play a decisive role.