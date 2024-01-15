en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Taiwan’s Presidential Election: A Defiant Stand Against China’s Unification Ambitions

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
Taiwan’s Presidential Election: A Defiant Stand Against China’s Unification Ambitions

In a significant turn of events, former Vice President Lai Ching-te of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has triumphed in Taiwan’s pivotal presidential election. This victory marks an unprecedented third consecutive term for the DPP, a party staunchly opposed to the idea of unification with China. The election result is seen as a direct challenge to Beijing’s long-cherished unification ambitions, as Lai is perceived as a ‘dangerous separatist’ by China.

A Historic Victory

Lai Ching-te secured this historic win with more than 40% of the vote, defeating Hou Yu ih of the main opposition Kuomintang and former Taipei Mayor Ko Wen je of the emerging Taiwan People’s Party (TPP). Global leaders, including those from the US, UK, and Japan, have extended their congratulations to Lai, drawing the ire of Beijing. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and has consistently urged its allies to support its territorial claim over Taiwan.

Domestic Politics and China’s Shadows

The election revolved around domestic issues like the cost of living, slow wage growth, and high housing costs, reflecting a shift in Taiwan’s political landscape. However, the specter of China loomed large. Despite the focus on local concerns, the election results reveal a clear message from Taiwan’s citizens. More than 80% of people in Taiwan prefer to maintain the status quo, indicating a strong resistance to Beijing’s pressures and threats. This stance could lead to a reconfiguration of domestic politics and relations with China, potentially reducing Beijing’s influence if it continues to exert pressure on Taiwan.

Geopolitical Repercussions and Future Directions

Although Lai has expressed a desire to maintain peace and stability with China, his victory and the DPP’s continued hold over the presidency could have profound implications for Taiwan’s relationship with China, impacting economic and military security. The election results have already sparked a war of words between Taiwan and China, with the US congratulating the winner while China criticizes the US for doing so. The DPP now faces the challenge of governing with a minority in the legislature, which could see the TPP holding a swing vote on legislation. The broader geopolitical context involves strategic interests and alliances, and the impact of Taiwan’s election on regional stability, international relations, and the balance of power in East Asia will be closely watched by global actors.

0
Asia Elections International Relations
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
1 hour ago
Major Leadership Shuffles Reshape Asia's Real Estate Sector
Asia’s real estate sector is witnessing a flurry of leadership changes, with prominent firms experiencing significant promotions and departures. Blackstone has promoted Peng-Wei Tan to the position of senior managing director in Singapore, a testament to his involvement in strategic acquisitions. The firm also announced leadership transitions with Ken Caplan ascending to the role of
Major Leadership Shuffles Reshape Asia's Real Estate Sector
Hue, Vietnam: A Cultural Marvel Recognized Globally
4 hours ago
Hue, Vietnam: A Cultural Marvel Recognized Globally
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
4 hours ago
Taiwan Elects Pro-Independence President William Lie, Defying Beijing
Asian Financial Markets Respond to Political and Economic Developments
2 hours ago
Asian Financial Markets Respond to Political and Economic Developments
UAE Triumphs Over Hong Kong in AFC Asian Cup 2023 Opener
3 hours ago
UAE Triumphs Over Hong Kong in AFC Asian Cup 2023 Opener
DPP Wins Third Term in Taiwan Elections; Asia Markets Respond
3 hours ago
DPP Wins Third Term in Taiwan Elections; Asia Markets Respond
Latest Headlines
World News
Mass Protests Against Media Policies of Poland's New PM Donald Tusk
44 seconds
Mass Protests Against Media Policies of Poland's New PM Donald Tusk
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
1 min
Green Bay Packers Make History with Playoff Victory Over Dallas Cowboys
Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka
2 mins
Controversial Statement on Temple Construction Sparks Debate in Karnataka
UN Envoy Expresses Optimism for Peace in Sudan Amidst Ongoing Conflict
4 mins
UN Envoy Expresses Optimism for Peace in Sudan Amidst Ongoing Conflict
Shaun Marsh Hangs Up His Bat: A Look at the Veteran's Illustrious Career
5 mins
Shaun Marsh Hangs Up His Bat: A Look at the Veteran's Illustrious Career
Dane Sweeny's Near-Upset at Australian Open Shakes Tennis World
5 mins
Dane Sweeny's Near-Upset at Australian Open Shakes Tennis World
Tharoor Critiques Growing North-South Divide at Thuglak Meeting
5 mins
Tharoor Critiques Growing North-South Divide at Thuglak Meeting
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Aid in Mass Rescue Operation at Maroubra Beach
7 mins
Ironman and Ironwoman Athletes Aid in Mass Rescue Operation at Maroubra Beach
Audiogate Controversy and Jallikattu Celebration: A Tale of Indian Politics and Culture
8 mins
Audiogate Controversy and Jallikattu Celebration: A Tale of Indian Politics and Culture
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
53 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
2 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
5 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app