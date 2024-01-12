en English
Elections

Taiwan’s Election Weekend Triggers Surge in Train Ticket Sales

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
Taiwan's Election Weekend Triggers Surge in Train Ticket Sales

As Taiwan prepares for the electoral weekend, the Taiwan Railway Corp (TRC) has reported an unprecedented surge in train ticket sales. As citizens gear up to vote in their respective electorates, express trains scheduled to depart after 5pm on Friday are almost completely booked. The voting process, slated to run from 8am to 4pm on Saturday, has triggered a massive mobilization of the populace, reflecting the importance of the democratic process in the nation.

Record-breaking Ticket Sales

By 10am on Friday, TRC recorded sales of 314,000 tickets for the period from Saturday to Monday. The trains are being approximately 52 percent full on average, a figure that speaks volumes about the citizens’ commitment to their democratic duties. This rush is particularly notable for the Tze-Chiang, Puyuma, and Taroko express trains starting from the evening of Friday.

High-speed Trains in High Demand

Moreover, the high-speed rail ticketing system reported that over 424,000 tickets have been sold by 11am on Friday. All southbound trains on Friday are in high demand, reflecting the citizens’ urgency to reach their respective voting districts in time. This surge in ticket sales is beyond the usual weekend travel spikes, underlining the critical role of the upcoming election.

First Major Geopolitical Test in 2024

Taiwan’s election on Saturday is more than just a political event; it’s the first significant geopolitical test for global investors in 2024. Although the impact on world markets is expected to be a slow burn rather than immediate volatility, much will depend on the winners’ proclamations and Beijing’s corresponding response. The electoral outcomes could also influence the campaign rhetoric in the lead-up to the US election in November.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

