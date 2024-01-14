Taiwanese Youth's Election Concerns: Income and Housing at Forefront

As Taiwan's presidential and legislative elections loom, the country's youth, making up 15 percent of the electorate, are expressing their anxiety over domestic issues. Top among their concerns are stagnant wages and the soaring costs of housing, which they find as pressing as the potential threat of Chinese invasion.

Youth Skepticism and Election Participation

Despite the significant role they can play in shaping the political landscape, many young Taiwanese remain hesitant about casting their votes. Their skepticism stems from a growing disillusionment about the elections' ability to bring about meaningful change. This reluctance is amplified among those who need to return to their hometowns for voting, a requirement that poses an additional challenge to their participation in the electoral process.

Economic Concerns Dominate Youth Sentiments

While the median wages in Taiwan experienced a modest increase of 2.37 percent in 2023, this was overshadowed by a 2.5 percent rise in consumer prices. The resulting dissatisfaction echoes among workers who believe that wage increments have failed to keep pace with inflation. Proposals to raise the minimum wage have been put forward, but these have met with a lukewarm response, especially from young voters earning above the minimum wage.

Housing Prices: A Barrier to Independence

The issue of housing affordability is a major concern, with property prices towering over nine times the median annual wage. This exorbitant discrepancy makes it increasingly difficult for young people to purchase their own homes and achieve independence from their family houses. The struggle to own a home reflects a larger unease among Taiwan's youth about their economic prospects and the ability to attain traditional life milestones, such as starting a family.