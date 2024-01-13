en English
Elections

Taiwan Elections Stir Unprecedented Transportation Surge

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
In the heart of winter, Taiwan is witnessing an unusual surge in both road and rail transportation as citizens flock back to their respective hometowns. The cause of this phenomenon is neither a festive celebration nor a national holiday, but the national call to exercise democratic rights. The presidential and legislative elections scheduled for January 13th have spurred this mass exodus, capturing an essence of both anticipation and responsibility.

The Homeward Bound

The Taiwan Railway Corporation reported an unexpected rise in train passengers, predicting up to 758,000 daily during the election period. This record-high surpasses the figures from the 2022 local elections and the 2020 presidential election. To accommodate this surge, additional train routes have been rolled out, and astonishingly, over half of the tickets have already found their buyers. Concurrently, road traffic saw a 5% increase compared to typical Friday evenings, with predictions of even heavier traffic on the morning of the sacred Saturday.

Voting: A National Duty

Despite their official residential registrations in remote areas, a significant number of Taiwanese live and work in larger metropoles. The elections, therefore, trigger a movement that mirrors holiday travel. Special bus services have been orchestrated to assist young and first-time voters in reaching their hometowns to vote, reinforcing the importance of each vote in shaping the nation’s destiny.

The Global Taiwanese and the Ballot

The overseas Taiwanese community, amounting to over two million, has not been left out. Thousands have journeyed back home to participate in the election, reflecting the global Taiwanese diaspora’s commitment to their homeland’s future. Voting will be conducted between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., with nearly 19.5 million Taiwanese being eligible to cast their ballots.

The presidential and legislative elections in Taiwan are not just political events. They embody the democratic spirit of the nation, the commitment of its people to take part in shaping their future, and the resilience of Taiwan in the face of various challenges. The current transportation surge is a testament to this dedication, a living proof of democracy in action.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

