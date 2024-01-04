en English
Elections

St. Maarten Gears Up for Parliamentary Elections Amid Calls for Diaspora Voting

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
In the political landscape of St. Maarten, a distinctive moment is imminent as the island prepares to hold its parliamentary elections in a week. The voters’ mandate will shape the composition of the new Parliament, which will then propose a Council of Ministers. This event holds particular significance, as since gaining country status within the Kingdom of the Netherlands in 2010, no political entity has been able to secure a legislative majority. This recurring scenario has led to the formation of coalition governments, each characterised by its unique interplay of power dynamics and political compromises.

Mixed Views on Multi-party Governance

Multi-party governance, a common phenomenon in St. Maarten, has been met with mixed reactions from the public. Some express concerns over the effectiveness of such coalitions, arguing that the necessity for compromise can often blur lines of accountability for campaign promises. On the other hand, supporters of multi-party governance view it as a system that prevents the concentration of power, promoting checks and balances that are vital for democratic health.

Deregistration Process and its Impact on Voters

Recently, a process of deregistering residents who haven’t lived on the island for at least eight months in a year has been in motion. Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs clarified that this process was unrelated to the upcoming elections and had been initiated much earlier. An unfortunate fallout of this process has been the inadvertent inclusion of some students studying abroad. As these students are not separately listed, they may have been incorrectly deregistered.

Students Abroad and their Voting Rights

Students studying in the Netherlands are required to deregister in St. Maarten to enroll in Dutch municipalities, unlike their counterparts in the US or other countries. Regardless of this, they retain the right to return and cast their votes in the upcoming election. The government acknowledges the importance of these young citizens in the island’s electoral process, considering their potential return to the island and the stake they hold in its future governance. To this end, proposals have been made to facilitate online or proxy voting for students abroad in future elections.

Elections
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

