Speqta AB’s Extraordinary General Meeting: A Crucial Juncture for the Company’s Future

On February 2, 2024, Speqta AB, a leading name in the digital marketplace, will convene an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) at Setterwalls Advokatbyr in Stockholm. The EGM will see shareholders engage in crucial deliberations and decision-making steering the company’s future course.

Key Meeting Points: Board Reshuffling and Statute Amendments

The EGM’s agenda is set to include significant discussions, including the appointment of Fredrik Lindros as a new board member. This follows the departure of Lisa Gunnarsson, necessitating a reshuffle of the company’s leadership. A crucial point under consideration will be the amendment of the Articles of Association. The proposed adjustment is an outcome of the increased share count following Speqta AB’s acquisition of BrightBid in July 2023.

Shareholders’ Participation: A Call to Action

Shareholders wishing to participate in the EGM must be registered by January 25, 2024, and confirm their attendance by January 29, 2024. It is an opportunity for shareholders to voice their perspectives and shape the company’s trajectory. The company urges shareholders to submit their proposals and queries in advance, facilitating a productive and efficient meeting.

Capital Raising Authorization: A Stepping Stone for Expansion

In addition to board changes and statutory amendments, the EGM will deliberate on authorizing the board to issue shares, warrants, and/or convertibles. This move is seen as a key strategic decision to bolster capital raising efforts. The raised capital will be instrumental in fuelling the company’s growth and expansion ambitions, thereby enabling Speqta AB to maintain its competitive edge in a dynamic digital marketplace.

The EGM marks a pivotal moment in Speqta AB’s corporate narrative, with decisions taken at this juncture having far-reaching implications for the company’s future. The focus now shifts to the shareholders, whose active participation will determine the next chapter of the Speqta AB story.