Elections

South Africa Adds One More Public Holiday in 2024 for General Elections

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 am EST
South Africa Adds One More Public Holiday in 2024 for General Elections

South Africa is set to celebrate an increased number of 14 public holidays in 2024, adding one more to the usual 12. This addition comes on the back of the general elections, as highlighted by billionaire Rob Hersov. With the exact date yet to be finalized, it’s anticipated the election holiday will land sometime in April or May, with strong predictions leaning towards May 22.

Standardization of School Terms and Public Holidays

South African school terms for all schools have been standardized, ensuring universal start and end dates. This move aims to streamline the academic calendar and align it with significant public holidays. The Public Holidays Act mandates that if a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the subsequent Monday will also be a holiday. However, 2024 will see South Africans ‘lose’ one such holiday as Freedom Day will fall on a Saturday, April 27.

Public Holidays: A Reflection of Culture and History

The public holidays in South Africa are not just days off work. They are a manifestation of the country’s diverse culture and rich history. For instance, Youth Day on June 17, National Women’s Day on August 9, Heritage Day on September 24, Day of Reconciliation on December 16, Christmas Day on December 25, and the Day of Goodwill on December 26, are all occasions that hold significant cultural and historical weight.

Global Comparison of Public Holidays

South Africa’s total public holidays generally align with global averages. Most countries have around 11 public holidays, European nations have between 10-14, and the United Kingdom only eight. However, some countries like Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Iran, India, and China substantially exceed this average. Myanmar tops the list with a whopping 30 public holidays. Despite this, South Africa’s additional holiday in 2024 aims to ensure efficient execution of the general elections, and not to compete in the global tally.

Elections Holiday South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

