en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Political Exit After 2024, Advocates for Youth Participation

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 12:26 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 1:15 am EST
Shashi Tharoor Hints at Possible Political Exit After 2024, Advocates for Youth Participation

Indian parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, a prominent figure in the Congress Working Committee and a Lok Sabha MP, has indicated that he may soon pass the political baton to the younger generation. His comments suggest that his participation in the upcoming 2024 general elections from Thiruvananthapuram may likely be his last.

Tharoor’s Possible Exit from Politics

Tharoor’s potential departure from the political arena has sparked speculation and discussion. However, he has clarified that there is no absolute certainty about his decision. This assertion aligns with a common phrase in politics: ‘never say never’. If he does decide to run in the upcoming elections, Tharoor has pledged to campaign with full spirit, as if it were his last.

(Read Also: Indian National Congress Unveils 2024 Election Strategy)

Preparing the Next Generation of Leaders

In addition to his potential retirement, Tharoor emphasized the importance of creating opportunities for the youth to enter politics. His belief in the necessity of nurturing the next generation of political leaders resonates with the current political climate in India, which is increasingly focusing on young leaders and their role in shaping the country’s future.

(Read Also: Shashi Tharoor Speaks Out on Ram Temple Consecration Controversy)

A Career of Advocacy and Influence

Throughout his political career, Tharoor has been an advocate for progressive policies and the inclusion of diverse voices in the political process. Prior to his political career, he represented India as the official candidate for the position of UN Secretary-General in 2006, finishing second out of seven candidates. Tharoor’s standout victory in the 2009 general elections marked his entry into the Parliament and established his place in Indian politics.

As Tharoor contemplates his political future and the potential passing of the torch to younger leaders, his impact on Indian politics and his advocacy for social progress will continue to resonate.

Read More

0
Elections India Lifestyle
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Super Tuesday 2024: A Crucial Juncture in the Race to the White House

By Mazhar Abbas

Election Commission of Pakistan Disqualifies Imran Khan and PTI Leaders from Upcoming Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Congress Summons Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for Lok Sabha Election Strategy

By Dil Bar Irshad

2024: The Year of Elections and the Future of Global Democracy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid D ...
@Elections · 6 hours
Joe Lieberman Advocates for Third-Choice Presidential Candidate Amid D ...
heart comment 0
Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Imran Khan and PTI Party Candidates Barred from Pakistan Legislative Elections
Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Presidential Term Amidst Controversy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Felix Tshisekedi Secures Second Presidential Term Amidst Controversy
‘ProGlas’ Rally in Serbia: A Cry for Electoral Transparency

By Salman Akhtar

'ProGlas' Rally in Serbia: A Cry for Electoral Transparency
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections

By Rizwan Shah

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Disqualified from Upcoming Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes in a Thrilling NHL Game
3 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs Fall to Carolina Hurricanes in a Thrilling NHL Game
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
11 mins
Caregiving May Protect Against Depression, University of Texas Study Suggests
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
22 mins
Approval Ratings: A Historical Predictor of Presidential Reelections
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
39 mins
Revolution in Automotive Market: Street-Legal Car with a Race Engine
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
39 mins
Bridging the Divide: Street-Legal Cars with Race Engines Hit the Market
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
53 mins
Vladimir Putin's New Year Message: A Call for Unity and Resilience
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
56 mins
MLB Battles Declining Black Player Percentage: A Commitment to Change
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
1 hour
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
1 hour
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Revelry Amidst Cautionary Tales and Concerns
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
3 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
3 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
5 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
5 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
5 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app