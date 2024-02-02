Shannon Moore Announces Candidacy for Longview City Council District 2 Seat

Shannon Moore, a seasoned registered nurse, tax business operator, and testing center manager, has officially launched her campaign for the District 2 seat on the Longview City Council. The campaign took off during a spirited event at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center. Moore, driven by what she describes as a spiritual calling and a vision from God, is stepping into the political arena with the encouragement of her close associates.

Expect More, Want Moore: A Commitment to Advocacy

Addressing an audience of about 30 attendees, Moore unveiled her campaign slogan, "Expect more, want Moore". This phrase embodies her commitment to being a genuine advocate for the residents of District 2. Moore brings to the table her extensive professional experience as a senior registered nurse case manager, her entrepreneurial stint in the tax business, and her role as a testing center operator.

Educational and Professional Credentials

Moore's educational credentials include a degree from Kilgore College. She also serves on the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment, indicating her prior involvement in Longview's administrative affairs. The event saw the attendance of the current District 2 councilwoman, Nona Snoddy, and Longview ISD Trustee Ted Beard. However, both refrained from speaking or endorsing any candidate.

Moore's Campaign Focus

Moore is set to run against Natasha Harrell in the upcoming election on May 4. The cornerstone of her campaign is the need for economic development, the introduction of healthier dining options, and infrastructure improvements in South Longview. Her sister, Dr. Tracy Hicks, lent her support to Moore's candidacy, citing Moore's leadership skills and readiness to tackle tough community questions for the benefit of the constituents.

Voters can start casting their votes early from April 22 to 26 and 29 to 30 at City Hall.