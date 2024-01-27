Shah Mehmood Qureshi Cries Foul Over Political Climate in Pakistan

In a fervent appeal from the confines of Adiala Jail, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, a notable leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has raised severe objections against what he perceives as the unjust treatment of his party in Pakistan's political landscape. Qureshi, who perceives the ongoing situation as an affront to democracy and the Constitution, has called upon the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the chief election commissioner to ensure a level playing field for PTI.

Allegations of Unfair Practices

Qureshi has spotlighted numerous incidents that he believes underscore the bias against PTI. These include the alleged attack on the house of veteran politician Javed Hashmi, the disruption of PTI's meetings, and a raid at his own residence in Multan where election materials were confiscated. Qureshi has squarely accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of misusing Sindh's local government resources for election campaigning. He has also noted that political rivals like the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP are allowed to conduct meetings without any hindrance.

Concerns Over Upcoming Elections

Qureshi's overarching concern is that the alleged violation of fundamental rights could taint the legitimacy of the upcoming general elections. He has expressed apprehensions that neither the nation nor the international community would accept the election outcomes if these purported irregularities persist. His remarks are particularly significant as they follow his re-arrest in December last year, after a temporary release on bail, related to the cipher case.

PTI's Stand

PTI has staunchly protested Qureshi's re-arrest, accusing the police of mistreatment. The party's call for fair election practices and an unbiased political environment echoes Qureshi's sentiments. The party is vehemently advocating for a democratic platform where every political entity has an equal opportunity to represent the people's will.