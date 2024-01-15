en English
Africa

Selema’s Artistry in Upcycling Waste and the Upcoming African Elections

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Selema, a unique artist and craftsman, has taken the art world by storm with his passion for upcycling waste materials into masterpieces. Finding beauty in the mundane, he transforms discarded items such as old Nokia phone batteries and empty hair relaxer bottles into functional crafts like torches. His journey into the world of crafting wasn’t accidental but inspired by his childhood interests and his father, a skilled metalworker who created items like trailers and donkey carts. Such familial influence helped Selema shape his unique style, turning crafting from a mere interest into a passion.

Art in Transformation

Selema’s art isn’t just about creating something beautiful or functional out of waste. It’s about the transformative power of art. Every discarded item he picks up doesn’t merely transform into a new object but symbolizes a possibility – a possibility to create, to change, and to inspire. His art also serves as a reminder of the importance of recycling and the potential of waste materials when seen through a creative lens.

Upcoming Elections in Africa

On another note, national elections are on the horizon in various African countries including South Africa, Mozambique, Rwanda, Ghana, and Botswana. Botswana, adhering to its electoral tradition, is expected to go to the polls in October 2024. With the elections impending, the article encourages citizens to partake actively in the electoral process, starting from registration to casting their votes. The importance of civic engagement and the role of voting in shaping new governments are emphasized, underlining that every vote counts and can be instrumental in nation-building.

Role of Independent News Sources

The publication, Mmegi, is highlighted as a leading independent news source in Botswana. Covering a wide range of topics from current affairs, politics, business, sports, debates, to analysis and entertainment, Mmegi has been instrumental in keeping the citizens informed about national and international events. As Botswana gears up for the upcoming elections, independent news sources like Mmegi play a crucial role in fostering informed citizens and promoting a healthy democracy.

Africa Elections
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

