Section 144 Imposed in Quetta Prior to 2024 Elections: Security Measures Tightened

The provincial government of Balochistan has enacted Section 144 in Quetta, imposing a two-day ban on the public display of arms and pillion riding. This measure, effective from February 2 to February 5, is a response to growing security concerns ahead of the 2024 general elections in Pakistan. Exemptions to the ban include elderly citizens, women, children, security personnel, and journalists.

Rising Tensions Ahead of Elections

The decision comes in the wake of escalating violence in the regions of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Just recently, six people lost their lives and another 13 were injured in a series of incidents in Balochistan's Sibi, Quetta, Chaman, and KP's Bajaur district. One of these incidents involved an explosion near a political rally in Sibi, triggered by an explosive device attached to a motorcycle.

Terrorist Activities and Security Measures

This recent surge in violence follows the termination of a ceasefire by the militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan in November 2022. The Balochistan government, in response to the heightened threat, has significantly amplified security measures across all cities and towns within the province. The police have cordoned off the area around the recent explosion and have launched an investigation into the incident.

Election Commission's Concerns

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has expressed concern over the potential security risks for the upcoming elections. It has classified approximately 50% of the country's polling stations as either 'sensitive' or 'most sensitive'. Out of a total of 90,675 polling stations, 46,065 have been branded as such. In light of these circumstances, the ECP has requested detailed reports from the Balochistan inspector general of police and the chief secretary.