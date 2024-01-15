en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Schools Synchronize Openings Amidst Elections; Climate Education Gets Boost in Maine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:05 am EST
Schools Synchronize Openings Amidst Elections; Climate Education Gets Boost in Maine

Coastal and Inland Schools Synchronize Start Dates

In a significant departure from tradition, all public schools in South Africa, both in Coastal Cluster and Inland regions, will have synchronized start and end dates for their academic year in 2024. This decision, announced by the Department of Basic Education, aims to ensure a smooth academic calendar amidst the upcoming general elections and public holidays. The school terms will now conclude on December 13th, a move designed to alleviate potential disruptions and streamline educational processes across the country.

Factors Influencing the Unified School Calendar

The unified school calendar has been carefully crafted, taking into consideration a variety of factors. Academic requirements, examination schedules, public holidays, seasonal considerations, stakeholder input, logistical requirements, and educational policies and priorities have all been factored in. The late applications for placement in the Gauteng province for the 2024 academic year are also currently accepted.

Climate Education Grants Boost for Schools

While this synchronization of school calendars is taking place in South Africa, schools in Maine, USA are receiving a significant boost for climate education. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has awarded $1.8 million in climate education professional development grants. These grants are aimed at strengthening partnerships between 14 school administrative units (SAUs), schools, and community organizations. The focus is on enhancing climate education opportunities for students. The grants will allow educators to learn from experts and established organizations, and translate that knowledge into innovative and engaging classroom activities.

Vinalhaven and North Haven schools are among those who have received these climate education professional development grants. These funds will enable the schools to engage with local community partners on student projects, building teacher capacity, and enriching the curriculum. The initiative underscores the importance of climate education in public schools, particularly in underserved communities, and emphasizes interdisciplinary, place-based, and project-based learning activities.

0
Education Elections
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
28 seconds ago
Parenting Queries to Teachers: Navigating MLK Day, Homework, School Projects, and Rest Time
In an era where the term ‘parenting’ often doubles as ‘educator,’ several parents have sought advice from teachers to navigate the complexities of educating their children. With the nation poised to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, one parent sought suggestions on how best to honor the civil rights leader with their 6-year-old.A teacher, drawing
Parenting Queries to Teachers: Navigating MLK Day, Homework, School Projects, and Rest Time
Milwaukee Native Defies Odds, Graduates Debt-Free with All-In Milwaukee's Aid
5 mins ago
Milwaukee Native Defies Odds, Graduates Debt-Free with All-In Milwaukee's Aid
Michigan's Black Children Face Significant Well-being Disparities, Says Report
6 mins ago
Michigan's Black Children Face Significant Well-being Disparities, Says Report
High School Senior Highlights Struggles and Triumphs at MLK Jr. Commemorative Breakfast
1 min ago
High School Senior Highlights Struggles and Triumphs at MLK Jr. Commemorative Breakfast
Private School Choice by France's New Education Minister Sparks Controversy
1 min ago
Private School Choice by France's New Education Minister Sparks Controversy
Leadership Expert Susan Salter to Host Free Workshop on Self-Confidence
5 mins ago
Leadership Expert Susan Salter to Host Free Workshop on Self-Confidence
Latest Headlines
World News
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
22 seconds
Icardi's Past Revealed: Wife Wanda Nara Shares Personal Insights
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
26 seconds
Plaid Cymru Voices Opposition to Caerphilly Council's Proposed Tax Hike
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
38 seconds
Wrestling Titan David Canal Backs Cody Rhodes for WWE Royal Rumble
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
39 seconds
Tilak Verma: A Beacon of Hope for Aspiring Cricketers
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
48 seconds
Senator Chris Elliott Takes Legislative Action Against Alabama's Archives Trustees
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
55 seconds
Freya Godfrey Shines in Debut Goal, Securing Charlton Athletic's Victory in Women's FA Cup
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
58 seconds
Sam Reinhart's Future: A High-Stakes Game for the Florida Panthers
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
58 seconds
Legendary Israeli Football Manager Dror Kashtan Passes Away at 79
Karl Dickson to Referee Six Nations Opener: A Fresh Chapter for English Rugby Officiating
1 min
Karl Dickson to Referee Six Nations Opener: A Fresh Chapter for English Rugby Officiating
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
34 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
43 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
43 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
57 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
1 hour
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app