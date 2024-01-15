Schools Synchronize Openings Amidst Elections; Climate Education Gets Boost in Maine

Coastal and Inland Schools Synchronize Start Dates

In a significant departure from tradition, all public schools in South Africa, both in Coastal Cluster and Inland regions, will have synchronized start and end dates for their academic year in 2024. This decision, announced by the Department of Basic Education, aims to ensure a smooth academic calendar amidst the upcoming general elections and public holidays. The school terms will now conclude on December 13th, a move designed to alleviate potential disruptions and streamline educational processes across the country.

Factors Influencing the Unified School Calendar

The unified school calendar has been carefully crafted, taking into consideration a variety of factors. Academic requirements, examination schedules, public holidays, seasonal considerations, stakeholder input, logistical requirements, and educational policies and priorities have all been factored in. The late applications for placement in the Gauteng province for the 2024 academic year are also currently accepted.

Climate Education Grants Boost for Schools

While this synchronization of school calendars is taking place in South Africa, schools in Maine, USA are receiving a significant boost for climate education. The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has awarded $1.8 million in climate education professional development grants. These grants are aimed at strengthening partnerships between 14 school administrative units (SAUs), schools, and community organizations. The focus is on enhancing climate education opportunities for students. The grants will allow educators to learn from experts and established organizations, and translate that knowledge into innovative and engaging classroom activities.

Vinalhaven and North Haven schools are among those who have received these climate education professional development grants. These funds will enable the schools to engage with local community partners on student projects, building teacher capacity, and enriching the curriculum. The initiative underscores the importance of climate education in public schools, particularly in underserved communities, and emphasizes interdisciplinary, place-based, and project-based learning activities.