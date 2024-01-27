Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Open to Libertarian Party Candidacy for 2024 Presidential Election

The 2024 U.S. presidential race has taken an intriguing turn with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the prominent environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine advocate, expressing his readiness to run as a Libertarian Party candidate. During a recent CNN interview, Kennedy unveiled his ongoing efforts to secure a spot on the ballot in all 50 states and the District of Columbia as an independent contender. He also hinted at his favorable ties with the Libertarian Party and shared his upcoming engagement at the California Libertarian Party convention.

Making Ballot Access Easier

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s campaign has embarked on an innovative endeavor, initiating the formation of independent political parties in six states, including the 'We the People' party and the 'Texas Independent Party'. These formations aim to facilitate ballot access, reducing the number of signatures required for eligibility. Kennedy's campaign strategy deviates from the norm, further intensifying the suspense surrounding the 2024 presidential election.

Libertarian Party's Perspective

Angela McArdle, the head of the Libertarian Party, echoed Kennedy's sentiments on their positive relationship in a podcast. The party's openness to Kennedy's potential candidacy signifies a shift in American political dynamics, raising questions about the future of the two-party system. The Libertarian Party, traditionally marginalized in U.S. politics, could gain significant traction if Kennedy decides to run under their banner.

Impact on the Presidential Race

As Kennedy forges ahead with his campaign, Democrats eye his independent run with apprehension. There are concerns that his campaign might tip the election in favor of the likely GOP nominee, former President Trump, by influencing key swing states. Kennedy's campaign, however, has already recorded notable successes, having qualified to appear on the ballot in New Hampshire and Utah.

Public Response and Future Prospects

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, polls reveal fluctuating support for Kennedy's independent run, ranging between 8% and 18%. The super PAC supporting him has amassed $5.8 million, underlining the public's interest in third-party candidates. With his potential Libertarian Party candidacy, Kennedy's campaign could redefine the political landscape, offering voters an alternative to the traditional Democratic and Republican offerings.