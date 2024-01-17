Rhome City Council Tackles Traffic Concerns and Upcoming Elections

The Rhome City Council convened on January 11 to address pressing local issues. Among the main items on the docket were troublesome traffic conditions and an impending election, both of which have been drawing significant attention from the community.

A Light at the End of the Traffic Tunnel?

One of the key traffic issues brought to the table was the potential installation of a traffic light at the junction of Alliance and Texas 114, a move that many believe could ease congestion and improve safety. Rhome Police Chief, Eric Debus, briefed the council on the current state of affairs, noting the submission of crash data to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). However, he also highlighted the slow pace of state funding and response to infrastructure needs, a factor that could potentially delay the implementation of such solutions.

Another Traffic Knot: 114 and U.S. 81/287

In addition to the Alliance and Texas 114 intersection, the council also deliberated on the traffic situation at the junction of 114 and U.S. 81/287. The recent opening of a new QT store in the vicinity is expected to further compound the traffic woes in this area. Mayor Patricia Mitchell suggested the deployment of a police officer to direct traffic during peak hours as a possible short-term solution. However, this proposal was met with skepticism from council member Kasey Shumake and others, who raised concerns about the effectiveness of this measure and the allocation of resources it would entail.

Upcoming Elections in the Spotlight

Amidst the traffic discussions, the council also addressed the upcoming May election, which will see the mayor's seat and two council seats contested. A significant part of the election discussion revolved around a tax rollback. A valid petition aiming to reduce the city's tax rate from $.437815 to $.335372 has garnered enough support to warrant a voting process. The council expressed their intent to consider long-term traffic solutions during the budget discussions, which are slated to occur later this year.