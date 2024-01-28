Retired Police Officer Loses NPP Parliamentary Primaries in Bekwai

In a surprising turn of events, retired Police Officer COP George Alex Mensah lost his bid to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bekwai constituency parliamentary primaries. Despite securing an endorsement from the current Member of Parliament for Bekwai and First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu, Mensah only managed to garner 245 votes.

A Shift in Bekwai's Political Landscape

The primary saw an unprecedented shift in the Bekwai constituency's politics. The clear winner of the race was Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, who secured a resounding victory with 662 votes. This result indicates a significant deviation from the preference of Osei-Owusu, who had openly endorsed Mensah as his successor.

The other two candidates in the race, Henry Opoku Ware and Kingsley Opoku Agyemang, received a mere 30 and 1 vote respectively. The total votes cast were 938, indicating a considerable turnout for the constituency.

Mensah's Involvement in Controversial Scandal

It's worth noting that Mensah's defeat follows his involvement in a controversial leaked audio scandal. Allegedly, the content of the audio involved a plot to oust the Inspector General of Police and manipulate the 2024 polls in favor of the governing party. This incident might have influenced the delegates' decision, leading to his failure to secure the nomination.

Despite the setback, the political journey continues for all involved, including COP George Alex Mensah, as they navigate the ever-changing landscapes of Ghana's political arena.