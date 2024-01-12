Retired Military Officer Ohunyeye Vies for Ondo State Governorship; APC Warns Ngige in Anambra

In a significant political development, a retired military officer, Ohunyeye, has officially declared his intention to contest in the upcoming gubernatorial election in Ondo state slotted for November 16. The announcement was made at the All Progressives Congress (APC) secretariat in Akure, the state capital.

Military Background as a Political Strength

Ohunyeye emphasized his extensive 36-year military background as a fundamental strength for his governorship bid. He articulated that his rigorous military training in leadership, administration, and resource management equips him with the requisite skills to outperform other candidates in the race.

Commitment to APC and Vision for Ondo State

Ohunyeye professed his unwavering loyalty to the APC, committing to adhere to the party’s chosen primary process. Beyond this, he outlined a transformative vision for Ondo state, promising comprehensive overhauls across crucial sectors such as health, infrastructure, and education.

Enhanced Security Measures and State Development

On the security front, the former military officer has crafted a strategic blueprint to enhance statewide security measures. He specifically mentioned plans to bolster the capabilities of the Amotekun Corps, intending to enrich intelligence and mobility components to prevent criminal activities. Furthermore, he expressed his aspiration to deepen collaborations with neighboring states to ensure better security.

In terms of infrastructural development, Ohunyeye plans to embark on urban renewal programs and extensive road network expansions. He also intends to launch environmental initiatives to support the state’s sustainable development.

In a contrasting political scenario, the Anambra State Chapter of the APC has issued a stern warning to former Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige. The party accused Ngige of hindering the APC’s efforts to seize power in the upcoming 2025 governorship election in Anambra state. They asserted that Ngige’s leadership style was largely to blame for the stunted growth of the APC in the state. The party urged Ngige to collaborate with other politicians to boost the APC’s chances in the next election or to cease his alleged efforts to frustrate the party.