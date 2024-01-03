en English
Elections

Race for 2024 City of Huntington Elections Begins: Candidate Filing Period Now Open

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:35 am EST
Race for 2024 City of Huntington Elections Begins: Candidate Filing Period Now Open

The race to the 2024 City of Huntington elections has officially begun. Following the commencement of the candidate filing period on January 2, prospective hopefuls have started submitting their applications. This period, which extends till January 31, provides the individuals aiming for a run in the city elections an opportunity to formalize their intent.

Submission Process and Early Filings

The Huntington City Hall has opened its doors for application submissions. Aspirants can file their applications at the city clerk’s office from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Furthermore, the city is also accommodating mail applications, provided they are postmarked by January 31, ensuring a wider opportunity for potential candidates. Lisa Adkins, the Assistant City Clerk and Chief of Election for the City of Huntington, reports that two individuals have already marked their intent on the very first day of the filing period.

Other Electoral Deadlines

While the city elections are drawing near, it’s important to note other electoral timelines as well. The candidate filing period for races in Cabell County in 2024 is slated to start on January 8 and continue through January 27. Those eyeing for statewide races or offices to be filled by voters of more than one county will have to file with the West Virginia Secretary of State. The voter registration deadline for the Huntington city election is April 23, with in-person early voting scheduled for May 1-11. The election day is set for May 14, 2024.

Anticipation for 2024

The 2024 elections are expected to be a crucial turning point for the City of Huntington. The elected officials will have to tackle key issues such as city infrastructure, public safety resources, and the economy. In addition, the Huntington Water Quality Executive Director will have to update the city council on sewer system projects, especially following a rate increase that is scheduled to go into effect in 2024.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

