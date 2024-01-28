PTI Larkana Office-bearers Shift Allegiance, Join PPP Ahead of Elections

In a significant political development, the secretary-general of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Larkana chapter, Ashiaq Jatoi, along with other party workers, have defected to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). The change of allegiance was announced during an event where Jatoi and his associates declared their support for the PPP's candidate, Jameel Soomro, for the PS-11 Larkana seat.

Strategic Shifts Ahead of Elections

This shift follows a recent decision by Saifullah Abro, a PTI candidate for the NA-194 seat in Larkana, to withdraw from the election race in favor of PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. This strategic move suggests a possible consolidation of forces in Larkana in anticipation of the upcoming elections.

Bilawal's Appeal to Voters

In response to these developments, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his gratitude on social media, thanking his new supporters and appealing to political workers from all parties to vote strategically. He emphasized the importance of supporting the PPP to prevent the PMLN from gaining power, indicating that his party could bring a surprise victory on Election Day.

PTI Shows Signs of Fragmentation

The recent defections highlight the potential fragmentation within PTI, as its members shift their support towards the PPP. It remains to be seen how this will impact the overall electoral landscape in Larkana and the broader implications for national politics in Pakistan.