PTI Information Secretary Criticizes Alliance with Sheikh Rasheed: Calls it a 'Political Mistake

Information Secretary of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Raoof Hasan, has admitted that the party's alliance with Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed was a 'political mistake'. This revelation comes in the wake of disagreements over the distribution of party tickets, marking a significant shift in PTI's political strategy and perception.

Divisions Surface Over Alliance

Hasan's criticisms of the alliance highlight a growing schism within PTI, suggesting that the partnership has been more damaging than beneficial for the party. The recent arrest of Sheikh Rasheed has also caused discomfort, with PTI keen to distance itself from the controversy. Despite these internal strains, Hasan remains confident that PTI-backed independent candidates will hold their ground and not be persuaded by the likes of PML-N and Asif Ali Zardari in the aftermath of the 2024 general elections.

PTI Maintains Unity Amid Rifts

Even as the alliance issue festers, Hasan has assured party supporters that Usman Dar, who criticized the May 9 riots, continues to be part of PTI, a fact confirmed through interactions with Dar's mother. The Information Secretary also clarified that PTI's founder, Imran Khan, is steadfast in his resolve to face any consequences without resorting to compromises or deal-making.

Postponement of Intra-party Elections

On the matter of PTI's internal dynamics, Hasan addressed the delay of the intra-party elections that were originally scheduled for February 8. The postponement was attributed to the country's prevailing situation, engagements of party workers, and administrative roadblocks that hindered the usage of the planned venue for the party's general body meeting. Hasan stated that alternative arrangements are being explored, and legal actions are underway to ensure the elections take place via digital balloting at a later date.