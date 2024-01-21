PTI Candidate's Office Comes Under Attack Ahead of Karachi Elections

On Saturday night, an assault occurred at the campaign office of independent candidate Arsalan Khalid, who is supported by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and competing for the NA-248 seat in the forthcoming general elections. The incident unfolded in Karachi's Azizabad area and was reported by PTI Karachi spokesperson Falak Almas. The news was subsequently broadcast through a video on the party's official social media account.
PTI Accuses MQM of Attack
PTI has pointed fingers at 'MQM goons' as the culprits behind the attack on the election office, a location that also serves as the PS-125 constituency in the Federal B Area of Karachi. The assault left Arsalan Khalid with a head injury, evidenced by blood stains on his clothes and election posters. Other individuals present in the office during the attack also reportedly sustained severe injuries, and valuables within the premises suffered damage.
Response to the Attack
Omar Ayub Khan, the Secretary General of PTI, condemned the attack, attributing it to the MQM and criticizing the party for resorting to violence in Karachi. He insisted that the Election Commission and Sindh caretaker government should take swift action against the aggressors. The incident has escalated tensions in the run-up to the elections.
Police Reaction
Following the incident, Karachi police registered a case under relevant sections of the law that address 'riots and injuries.' Approximately '100-200' individuals were named in the FIR. Contrary to PTI's account of the event, the area police refuted claims that the candidate had been injured in the attack.