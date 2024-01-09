Prosecution for Political Trips: Taiwan Indicts Two for Violating Election Laws

In a surprising turn of events, prosecutors in Taiwan have indicted two individuals for their alleged roles in organizing trips to China, violating both election and anti-infiltration laws. The accused, a ward chief named Wu from Keelung and a travel agency owner named Wang from Kaohsiung, have been implicated in separate cases.

Trip to Shandong Province

Wu, the ward chief from Keelung, organized a trip for a group of 33, which included several ward chiefs and their relatives. The trip, heavily subsidized by the Chinese government, took the group to Shandong Province. The Yantai People’s Government Taiwan Affairs Office bore most of the costs and provided additional funds, while promoting political messages in favor of a ‘one China’ stance and against Taiwan independence.

Political Dinner in Keelung

Wu is also implicated in organizing a dinner in Keelung, ostensibly to celebrate his son’s birthday. However, it is alleged that he used the occasion to secure votes for a legislative candidate, thereby violating Taiwan’s Public Officials Election And Recall Act.

The Trip to Beijing

In Kaohsiung, Wang, who owns a travel agency, arranged a trip to Beijing for a group that included ward chiefs. The expenses for this trip were covered by the Fengtai People’s Government Taiwan Affairs Office. Chinese officials who accompanied the group are reported to have made political statements during the trip.

Wang was released on bail and it is speculated that he may receive a lenient sentence due to his admission of wrongdoing and the lack of precedent in cases involving group tours to China. Both Wu and Wang stand accused of violating Taiwan’s Anti-Infiltration Act, along with the Public Officials Election And Recall Act.