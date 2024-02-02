Pro-Life Activist Mark Houck Challenges Incumbent for U.S. House Seat

Mark Houck, a Catholic pro-life activist, is making waves in his campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives seat for Pennsylvania's First Congressional District. He announced his candidacy last August, positioning himself against the existing representative, Brian Fitzpatrick, in the forthcoming Republican Primary scheduled for April 23.

Houck's Rising Momentum

Gaining significant traction, Houck's campaign has already won the Republican committee vote for two local districts. This surge in support signals potential challenges ahead for the incumbent Fitzpatrick, who has been given a 'D' rating from the Catholic Accountability Project due to his inconsistent voting history on life and family issues.

Legal Struggles and Constitutional Rights

Houck's decision to run for office comes on the heels of his acquittal under the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. He was exonerated last year, following which he took legal action against the Department of Justice (DOJ). Houck sued the DOJ for what he described as 'malicious and retaliatory prosecution' in response to the FBI raid of his home in 2022.

His campaign is driven by a desire to safeguard his family and others from perceived government overreach. He strongly advocates for rights under the Constitution, and his platform is rooted in common sense.

A Battle for Pennsylvania's First Congressional District

As the Republican Primary draws nearer, the competition between Houck and Fitzpatrick is heating up. With a pro-life activist challenging an incumbent with a mixed record on life and family issues, the race for Pennsylvania's First Congressional District could be a political highlight of 2024.