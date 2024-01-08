en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bhutan

Postal Voting Success in Lhuentse, Bhutan: A Testament to Robust Democratic Participation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Postal Voting Success in Lhuentse, Bhutan: A Testament to Robust Democratic Participation

In the serene district of Lhuentse in Bhutan, a significant event is unfolding as the democratic process takes its course. An impressive number of postal ballots for the imminent election have been successfully received, indicating a robust participation rate among the electorate. Out of the 5,463 postal ballots issued for voters in the two constituencies of Lhuentse, approximately 96 percent, equating to 5,218 ballots, have made their way to the dzongkhag, the administrative and monastic center of the district.

A Close Look at The Constituencies

The Maenbi-Tsaenkhar constituency has received 2,728 out of 2,861 postal ballots issued, while the Gangzur-Minjey constituency has received 2,490 out of 2,602 postal ballots. The vote-by-mail system, a crucial mechanism for ensuring that all citizens get to participate in the election, seems to be working efficiently, especially for those who are unable to cast their votes in person on election day.

The Process Unfolds

Envelope A of the postal ballots was opened on January 6, revealing no discrepancies. The unveiling of Envelope B is slated for today. The collection and count of postal ballots are pivotal aspects of the electoral process, and the successful receipt of such a large proportion of them is a testament to the effectiveness of the postal voting system in Lhuentse.

Special Attention and Disputes

Notably, special attention is being accorded to persons with disabilities. A commendable number of 260 individuals with disabilities have been able to exercise their voting rights through door-to-door services. On the dispute front, only one election dispute has surfaced so far, which was swiftly dismissed after investigation, further ensuring a smooth sailing electoral process.

0
Bhutan Elections
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bhutan

See more
13 seconds ago
A Subtle Shift in Khamaed-Lunana's Electoral Landscape as Voter Registration Drops
The serene, remote constituency of Khamaed-Lunana, nestled in Bhutan’s Gasa district, is witnessing a subtle shift in its electoral landscape. According to recent reports, the number of registered voters for the forthcoming elections has slightly dropped, marking a diminutive yet noteworthy change in the region’s political participation. Deciphering the Numbers The total count of registered
A Subtle Shift in Khamaed-Lunana's Electoral Landscape as Voter Registration Drops
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
8 hours ago
Druk Holding and Investments: Bhutan's New Employment Beacon
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
8 hours ago
Druk Holding and Investments Implements Significant Salary Revision: Implications and Reactions
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
16 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
17 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
17 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Latest Headlines
World News
A Subtle Shift in Khamaed-Lunana's Electoral Landscape as Voter Registration Drops
14 seconds
A Subtle Shift in Khamaed-Lunana's Electoral Landscape as Voter Registration Drops
Saints and Watford Brace for FA Cup Fourth Round Clash
59 seconds
Saints and Watford Brace for FA Cup Fourth Round Clash
Michigan's 10th District Race: Accusations of Colorism Ignite Controversy
1 min
Michigan's 10th District Race: Accusations of Colorism Ignite Controversy
Pittsburgh Steelers Ponder Coaching Changes on NFL's 'Black Monday'
1 min
Pittsburgh Steelers Ponder Coaching Changes on NFL's 'Black Monday'
Eric Tomlinson's NFL Journey and the Intricacies of Futures Deals
2 mins
Eric Tomlinson's NFL Journey and the Intricacies of Futures Deals
The January 6th Capitol Riot Anniversary: Reflections and Ongoing Political Developments
2 mins
The January 6th Capitol Riot Anniversary: Reflections and Ongoing Political Developments
Uber Health and Socially Determined Join Forces to Enhance Healthcare Access
3 mins
Uber Health and Socially Determined Join Forces to Enhance Healthcare Access
Revolutionizing Hip Replacement Surgeries: From Bikini DAA to Robotics
3 mins
Revolutionizing Hip Replacement Surgeries: From Bikini DAA to Robotics
Governor Bello Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead of Kogi State Handover
3 mins
Governor Bello Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead of Kogi State Handover
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
16 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
17 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
17 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
34 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
50 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app