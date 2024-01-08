Postal Voting Success in Lhuentse, Bhutan: A Testament to Robust Democratic Participation

In the serene district of Lhuentse in Bhutan, a significant event is unfolding as the democratic process takes its course. An impressive number of postal ballots for the imminent election have been successfully received, indicating a robust participation rate among the electorate. Out of the 5,463 postal ballots issued for voters in the two constituencies of Lhuentse, approximately 96 percent, equating to 5,218 ballots, have made their way to the dzongkhag, the administrative and monastic center of the district.

A Close Look at The Constituencies

The Maenbi-Tsaenkhar constituency has received 2,728 out of 2,861 postal ballots issued, while the Gangzur-Minjey constituency has received 2,490 out of 2,602 postal ballots. The vote-by-mail system, a crucial mechanism for ensuring that all citizens get to participate in the election, seems to be working efficiently, especially for those who are unable to cast their votes in person on election day.

The Process Unfolds

Envelope A of the postal ballots was opened on January 6, revealing no discrepancies. The unveiling of Envelope B is slated for today. The collection and count of postal ballots are pivotal aspects of the electoral process, and the successful receipt of such a large proportion of them is a testament to the effectiveness of the postal voting system in Lhuentse.

Special Attention and Disputes

Notably, special attention is being accorded to persons with disabilities. A commendable number of 260 individuals with disabilities have been able to exercise their voting rights through door-to-door services. On the dispute front, only one election dispute has surfaced so far, which was swiftly dismissed after investigation, further ensuring a smooth sailing electoral process.