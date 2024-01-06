en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Bangladesh

Police Recover 10 Hand Bombs in Rajshahi, Arrest BNP Supporter

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:38 am EST
Police Recover 10 Hand Bombs in Rajshahi, Arrest BNP Supporter

In a significant operation on Friday night, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police unearthed a cache of ten hand bombs from a polling station situated near the Uposhahar Primary School in Rajshahi, Bangladesh. The arrest of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporter, Sujan Islam Touhid, was made in conjunction with the recovery of these explosives.

A Torchlight Procession and a 48-hour Strike

The BNP, along with its associate bodies, had conducted a torchlight procession in the city earlier that same evening. This procession was not a simple show of solidarity, but part of a 48-hour strike, or hartal, called by the party. The reason behind this hartal was to express their discontent towards the imminent 12th national parliamentary elections scheduled for the following Sunday.

Escalation at Uposhahar Primary School

The situation took a turn for the worse when two hand bombs were detonated as the procession passed by the Uposhahar Primary School. The immediate area was secured by the police, who then discovered and neutralised an additional stash of eight hand bombs.

Investigation and Arrest

Md Ruhul Amin, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Detective Branch, confirmed the recovery of the hand bombs and the arrest of Touhid. The police were able to locate the explosives based on information obtained from the arrested BNP activist, who was later identified as the one responsible for setting off the crude bombs during the procession. A formal case was filed against Touhid and 15 other BNP members, and investigations are currently in progress.

0
Bangladesh Crime Elections World
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Bangladesh

See more
1 min ago
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
In a landmark political event that could potentially redefine regional dynamics within South Asia, Bangladesh’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, has secured a record fourth consecutive term. Her party, the Awami League, won over two-thirds of the parliamentary seats, securing 216 out of 299. This triumph ensures the continuation of Sheikh Hasina’s leadership, which has been
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
Prime Bank Partners with Syngenta Bangladesh to Boost Agricultural Development
2 hours ago
Prime Bank Partners with Syngenta Bangladesh to Boost Agricultural Development
Awami League Leader Reflects on Leadership and Gender After Fourth Consecutive Victory
2 hours ago
Awami League Leader Reflects on Leadership and Gender After Fourth Consecutive Victory
Suspected Arson Ignites Tragedy on Benapole Express: Four Dead, Safety Concerns Flare
28 mins ago
Suspected Arson Ignites Tragedy on Benapole Express: Four Dead, Safety Concerns Flare
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
33 mins ago
Sheikh Hasina Defends Bangladesh Election, Asserts 'Free and Fair' Process
Fire Sweeps Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
35 mins ago
Fire Sweeps Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
Latest Headlines
World News
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
24 seconds
Archbishop Scicluna on Church's Role in Politics and Addressing the Moral Crisis
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
28 seconds
Unity, Continuity, and Women's Role: Sisisi Tolashe's Message at ANC's 112th Birthday Celebration
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
1 min
Indian PM Modi Congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Election Victory in Bangladesh
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
2 mins
Kane Cornes Slams West Coast Eagles' Training Practices, Questions Dockers' Contract Decision
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
2 mins
50-Car Pileup Results in 4 Fatalities; Regional Services Offer Aid
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
3 mins
Jurgen Klopp's Daring Leadership Spurs Liverpool's Quadruple Bid
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
3 mins
Dry January & Sober Movements Fuel Rise in Alcohol-Free Spirits
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
4 mins
Veteran Journalist and Uber Executive Vie for Liberal Preselection in Curtin
Warren Moon Foresees Bright Future for Michael Penix Jr. in NFL Draft
4 mins
Warren Moon Foresees Bright Future for Michael Penix Jr. in NFL Draft
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
5 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app