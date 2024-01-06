Police Recover 10 Hand Bombs in Rajshahi, Arrest BNP Supporter

In a significant operation on Friday night, the Detective Branch (DB) of the Rajshahi Metropolitan Police unearthed a cache of ten hand bombs from a polling station situated near the Uposhahar Primary School in Rajshahi, Bangladesh. The arrest of a Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) supporter, Sujan Islam Touhid, was made in conjunction with the recovery of these explosives.

A Torchlight Procession and a 48-hour Strike

The BNP, along with its associate bodies, had conducted a torchlight procession in the city earlier that same evening. This procession was not a simple show of solidarity, but part of a 48-hour strike, or hartal, called by the party. The reason behind this hartal was to express their discontent towards the imminent 12th national parliamentary elections scheduled for the following Sunday.

Escalation at Uposhahar Primary School

The situation took a turn for the worse when two hand bombs were detonated as the procession passed by the Uposhahar Primary School. The immediate area was secured by the police, who then discovered and neutralised an additional stash of eight hand bombs.

Investigation and Arrest

Md Ruhul Amin, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of the Detective Branch, confirmed the recovery of the hand bombs and the arrest of Touhid. The police were able to locate the explosives based on information obtained from the arrested BNP activist, who was later identified as the one responsible for setting off the crude bombs during the procession. A formal case was filed against Touhid and 15 other BNP members, and investigations are currently in progress.