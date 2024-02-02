Podemos Reinforces Leadership: Irene Montero Confirmed as European Election Candidate

The Spanish political party Podemos, in its recent internal elections, has taken decisive steps to reinforce its leadership and strategy. This is a critical moment for the party as it fights for its survival amidst a series of setbacks in regional and municipal elections.
A Resounding Victory for Irene Montero
In a clear affirmation of its strategic direction, Podemos has confirmed Irene Montero, the former Minister of Equality, as its official candidate for the upcoming European elections. Montero, who received an overwhelming majority of 84.8% of the votes cast in the primaries, secured the support of 30,581 registered members, a testament to her popularity within the party's ranks.
Uncontested Leadership
The party's leadership, led by Ione Belarra, the party's general secretary, saw their preferred candidates supported in eight autonomous communities. These victories provide stability to these regions after a period marked by poor electoral results and internal disagreements, including the end of their alliance with Sumar in the Congress of Deputies. Notably, this decision was made by the party's base without any rival lists.
Challenges Ahead
Despite these victories, the party faces considerable challenges. The two alternative lists were disqualified for allegedly not meeting gender parity requirements, a claim rejected by those affected as spurious. Furthermore, voter turnout was reduced compared to previous consultations. The party's presence has diminished in regional governments, and it has lost its coalition status in the national government. The new regional coordinators, aligned with the Executive, face the task of revitalizing Podemos after these setbacks.
Despite these hurdles, the party aims to rebuild and regain influence. The resounding support for Irene Montero and the new regional coordinators' alignment with the Executive signal a new chapter in Podemos' journey. This could be the start of a turnaround for a party fighting to reclaim its political relevance.