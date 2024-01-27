Plateau State PDP Launches Campaign for Rerun Elections

In a significant political development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State, Nigeria, has ignited its campaign engines for the imminent rerun elections for the Plateau North Senatorial district and Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency. This move stems from the Court of Appeal's decision to nullify the previous election results, which had seen Simon Mwadkwon and Musa Agah of the PDP declared victors by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during the 2023 general elections.

Legal Tussle Over Election Results

The Court of Appeal had annulled their victories on the grounds of PDP's lack of structure, a claim which the Supreme Court, in a later ruling, dismissed. Regardless of the legal roller coaster, INEC has set the calendar for the rerun elections - February 3, 2024.

PDP's Aggressive Campaign Strategy

While launching the campaign, Governor Caleb Mutfwang accentuated the need for the electorate to re-elect Mwadkwon and Agah. He urged the government officials to actively partake in the campaign efforts, underlining the criticality of PDP representation in the National Assembly and vowing to ensure victory for the PDP candidates. Governor Mutfwang's message highlighted the importance of reaching out to the electorate and fostering peace in the region.

High Hopes for the Rerun

Senator Dr. Simon Mwadkwon expressed optimism about returning to the Senate after the rerun election, despite his criticism of the appeal court judgment. The Supreme Court's judgment in favor of Governor Mutfwang was a cause for celebration among the PDP cadre in Plateau State.

The campaign flag off for the rerun election for Plateau North Senatorial District and Jos North Bassa Federal Constituency was marked with key information such as the candidates, support from the PDP, and a call to the voters to turn out in large numbers on February 3, 2024. Statements from Governor Mutfwang, former Governor Jonah David Jang, and other party officials underscored the historical allegiance to the PDP and the importance of unity for peace and harmony in the state.