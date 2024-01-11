Phillip Braithwaite Appointed New CEO of Public Sector Software Leader Civix

Major public sector software and services provider, Civix, has welcomed Phillip Braithwaite as its new Chief Executive Officer, a choice that signals the company's commitment to further its transformative mission in the public sector. Braithwaite, with a robust portfolio of over 20 years in leadership roles within government technology, is especially recognized for his prowess in the election technology sector.

Advertisment

A Veteran Leader at the Helm

Phillip Braithwaite's appointment as CEO is a strategic move by Civix to harness his extensive experience and leadership. His previous stints include a transformative role as CEO of Hart InterCivic, where he successfully metamorphosed the company into a leading player in elections technology. Braithwaite's impressive career trajectory also includes significant contributions at Dell Technologies and stellar leadership roles in two education technology firms.

Unleashing Potential with an Expanded Vision

Advertisment

As the new CEO, Braithwaite aims to channel his vast experience to advance Civix's mission of transforming the public sector. Civix's comprehensive suite of solutions spans elections, ethics, business services, grants, disaster recovery, community planning, and right of way management. The company's technology has been instrumental in registering over 50 million voters, processing business registrations, managing campaign contributions, and handling federal grants.

Continuing a Legacy of Innovation and Impact

This leadership transition comes at a time when Civix's impact is more significant than ever. The company's unwavering dedication to innovation and the public sector has secured its place on the GovTech 100 list for seven consecutive years. With the backing of Hammond Kennedy Whitney & Co., Inc. (HKW), Civix is poised to solidify its market position and reach unprecedented heights of success under Braithwaite's guided leadership.