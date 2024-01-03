en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Peaceful Election Ushers in New Leadership for Nigeria’s Oba Community

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:17 am EST
Peaceful Election Ushers in New Leadership for Nigeria’s Oba Community

Oba, a community in Nigeria’s Anambra State, has set a new pace in community leadership, wrapping up a peaceful election that is garnering praise for its credibility. The election, held at the community civic center in Idemili South Local Government Area, resulted in the appointment of a new leadership team, with Chief Anthony U. Ejiofor emerging as the President General.

Results and Reactions

Chief Ejiofor clinched the presidency with a convincing 370 votes, outpacing his closest competitor, Chief Ogechukwu Obasanya, who received 179 votes. The results also saw the election of Nwabueze Emebo as secretary and Dennis Maduabum as Chief provost. Additionally, eleven other candidates were elected unopposed.

The electoral process was lauded for its transparency and fairness, setting a positive precedent for future community elections. In his victory speech, Chief Ejiofor pledged to foster unity within the Oba community, bolster the region’s security architecture, and establish a fire brigade station, illustrating his commitment to community welfare and emergency response.

Looking Ahead: Challenges and Commitments

Though the community has faced challenges, including crime and a delayed process in electing a new traditional ruler, the new leadership is poised to address these issues head-on. The outgoing caretaker President General, Chief Osita Ifediri Ubadi, congratulated the newly elected executive and urged them to uphold constitutional processes in the upcoming Igweship (monarch) election. This sentiment was mirrored by other community leaders, who expressed their desire for a smooth transition and the maintenance of community unity.

Implications and Expectations

This election is not only a significant event in the local political landscape but also holds broader implications for community governance in Nigeria. By demonstrating the viability of a free, fair, and peaceful electoral process, the Oba community is setting a powerful example for other local communities in Nigeria. As Chief Ejiofor and his team embark on their tenure, the expectations are high, and the community looks forward to seeing their pledges transformed into tangible progress.

0
Africa Elections Nigeria
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uganda Loses Preferential Trade Access under AGOA over Anti-Gay Law

By Olalekan Adigun

Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia

By Mazhar Abbas

Zimbabwean Exports to China Surge, Forecast to Grow Further

By Olalekan Adigun

Open Letter Criticizes Mnangagwa's Leadership: Calls for Reforms in Zimbabwe

By Olalekan Adigun

Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup ...
@Africa · 7 mins
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup ...
heart comment 0
Deadly Poisoning of Children in Land Dispute Rocks Kumi District

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Deadly Poisoning of Children in Land Dispute Rocks Kumi District
Genetic Study Questions Classification of African Bushpigs and Red River Hogs

By Bijay Laxmi

Genetic Study Questions Classification of African Bushpigs and Red River Hogs
Agricultural Challenges in East Darfur: A Call for Action

By Quadri Adejumo

Agricultural Challenges in East Darfur: A Call for Action
Gambia Revenue Authority Sets Rigorous Tax Collection Approach for 2024

By Bijay Laxmi

Gambia Revenue Authority Sets Rigorous Tax Collection Approach for 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
South Dakota's Multi-Faceted Strategy: Healthcare, Politics, Environment and More
10 seconds
South Dakota's Multi-Faceted Strategy: Healthcare, Politics, Environment and More
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
3 mins
Supreme Court Stays Transfer of Himachal Pradesh's Police Chief Amid Harassment Allegations
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
3 mins
Art Dealer Stefan Simchowitz Announces U.S. Senate Run as Republican
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
3 mins
Bangladesh Chhatra League Marks 76th Anniversary: A Testament to History and the Future
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
3 mins
Big Dreams and Chosan: Charities Changing Lives in The Gambia
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
3 mins
Serums vs Moisturizers: A Matter of Individual Skin Needs
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
3 mins
Ebonyi State Governor Announces Major Upgrade to State's Healthcare System
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
4 mins
Congressman Bruce Westerman Reflects on 2023: Key Legislation and Future Priorities
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
4 mins
Northern Emancipation Network Calls Out Alleged Marginalization Within Nigerian Governors Forum
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app