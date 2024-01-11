en English
Elections

Pankaj Tripathi Resigns as ECI National Icon Ahead of ‘Main Atal Hoon’ Release

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:14 pm EST
Pankaj Tripathi Resigns as ECI National Icon Ahead of ‘Main Atal Hoon’ Release

Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi has announced his resignation from his role as the National Icon for the Election Commission of India (ECI), a title he had held since October 2022. The decision was made voluntarily in anticipation of his upcoming portrayal of former Indian Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in the biopic ‘Main Atal Hoon.’

A Decision Rooted in Respect

Tripathi’s decision to step down from his role with the ECI is out of respect for the neutrality of the institution and in acknowledgment of his forthcoming role as a political figure. The ECI, in return, expressed its appreciation for Tripathi’s contributions towards voter awareness and the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative during his tenure.

Tripathi’s Past: From Politics to Theater

Before his acclaimed acting career, Tripathi was involved with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during his college years. However, after an incident that involved police action, he found his true calling in theater and left the political sphere.

Accolades and Anticipation

Tripathi has been lauded for his acting prowess, receiving a National Film Award – Special Mention for his role in the movie ‘Newton’ and a National Film Award for his performance in ‘Mimi’ (2021). The film ‘Main Atal Hoon’ is scheduled to release on January 19, and Tripathi has expressed his honor in portraying the story of the late political leader, whom he describes as a legend.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

