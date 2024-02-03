Pakistan Army Tops Trust Amongst Youth Ahead of Elections: Ipsos Survey

In a recent survey conducted by Ipsos Pakistan for Voice of America (VOA), the Pakistan Army has emerged as the most trusted institution in the country with a 74% approval rating among the Pakistani youth aged 18-34. This survey comes ahead of the general elections slated for February 8, 2024, and includes 2,050 respondents from across the country.

Confidence in Institutions and Elections

Following the military, the Supreme Court and the media were the second and third most trusted institutions, respectively. Despite the army's historical influence over security and foreign policy in Pakistan, two-thirds of the young respondents expressed confidence in the fairness of the upcoming elections. Furthermore, a significant 75% believed the elections would guide the country positively.

Political Engagement and Voting Intentions

Interestingly, while 88% of the respondents felt that their vote mattered, only 54% stay informed about politics, and a mere 29% support specific politicians actively. Approximately 70% of the youth claimed they would vote, with 78% intending to vote for the same party as before and 22% considering a change.

Perception of Political Leaders and News Sources

The survey also highlighted a significant number of young Pakistanis, specifically females and rural residents, who feel that political leaders do not understand their issues. The primary sources of news for the youth were TV, social media, and word of mouth, with notable gender disparities in social media usage.

National Issues and Political Interference

Economic concerns, particularly inflation and poverty, topped the list of national issues for the respondents. Interestingly, military interference in politics was deemed the least important concern by the respondents, aligning with the high trust ratings of the military.