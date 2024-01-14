en English
Elections

Pakistan Army Ensures Secure Transportation of Ballot Papers in Sensitive Areas, Confirms ECP

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Pakistan Army Ensures Secure Transportation of Ballot Papers in Sensitive Areas, Confirms ECP

Army’s Role in Ballot Papers Transportation

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced that the Pakistan Army is playing a pivotal role in guaranteeing the safe transportation of ballot papers to the offices of district returning officers (DROs) in sensitive areas. The move is aimed at fortifying the security measures during the electoral process.

ECP Dismisses Misleading Reports

Amidst some media reports suggesting concerns over the delivery of ballot papers, the ECP spokesperson has categorically dismissed such claims. Emphasizing the clear distribution responsibility, the statement underscores that the secure delivery rests with the designated officers under the DROs following the publication of ballot papers.

Local Police Supervision

To ensure the integrity of the electoral process, the designated officers under district returning officers are overseeing the secure transportation of ballot papers. This process includes close supervision by local police officials, further enhancing the security measures to safeguard the crucial electoral documents.

ECP Assures Smooth General Elections 2024

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has assured the public of smooth operations for the upcoming general elections in 2024. In a statement, the electoral watchdog expressed confidence in the satisfactory functioning of all operational and IT systems, emphasizing that the upcoming general election will proceed without any difficulty.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

