NPP Poised to Regain Lost Ground in Greater Accra, Optimistic Bartels Asserts

Sheila Bartels, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma North, has expressed a buoyant outlook on the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) chances of regaining lost parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region in the aftermath of the 2020 General Election. Bartels was speaking to delegates at the Ablekuma North Constituency voting center in Accra when she emphasized the party's strategic decision to disqualify fewer candidates and to permit challenges to sitting MPs as a key tactic for fostering unity and addressing internal grievances.

A Shift in Strategy

In her commentary, Bartels underscored the party's approach to give ear to the people and engage them more intricately in the democratic process. This, she stated, stood in stark contrast to the previous election where a number of MPs ran unopposed, sparking dissatisfaction among party members. The NPP currently holds 14 seats in the region but suffered a loss of 7 in the last election.

Competing for Re-election

Bartels, who secured her parliamentary seat in 2020, is up against Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, a former MP, in her quest for re-election. The election process has unfolded peacefully with an estimated 1,450 delegates expected to cast their votes by 14:00 hours. As of 10:40 hours, delegates were observed lining up at the voting center.

A Vote of Confidence

Bartels expressed satisfaction with the voting process and exuded confidence in her impending victory. The MP's comments reflect a sense of optimism for the NPP's future in the Greater Accra Region, indicating a potential turning point for the party.