Nina Taylor Takes the Helm as CES's New CEO: A New Era for Approval Voting

Reputed nonpartisan nonprofit organization, the Center for Election Science (CES), has ushered in a new era under the leadership of Nina Taylor, its newly appointed Chief Executive Officer. With a career spanning two decades, Taylor's vast experience in fields such as instructional design, scientific research, organizational readiness, and partnership development is set to drive the organization's mission of promoting approval voting reforms in the United States.

Leadership Focused on Equity and Inclusiveness

Previously holding prominent positions such as the Vice President of Learning and Education at the American Society for Radiation Oncology and Deputy Director at the American Psychiatric Association, Taylor has led significant educational initiatives. Her expertise in facilitating organizational restructures and building partnerships is expected to greatly benefit CES in its pursuit of a more representative democracy. The integration of scientific rigor with a focus on equity and inclusiveness is at the core of Taylor's leadership approach.

CES Board's Enthusiasm and Anticipation

CES Board Chair Michael Ruvinsky and board member Representative Kristine Reeves have expressed their enthusiasm for Taylor's leadership. The board's optimism is rooted in an anticipation of a blend of scientific accuracy and a focus on equity and inclusiveness, as the organization looks forward to advancing representative democracy.

CES's Efforts in Approval Voting

Since its establishment in 2012, CES has played a pivotal role in the approval voting movement, a system that advocates for voters to select multiple candidates, aiming to reflect a broader consensus. The organization's efforts have been fruitful in implementing approval voting in cities like St. Louis in 2020, and Fargo in 2018. With Taylor at the helm, CES is poised to further its mission and bring about tangible changes in the voting system throughout the U.S.