Neutrality in Focus: Police and Armed Forces Ensure Fair Indonesian Elections

In an effort to uphold the integrity of the upcoming general elections in Indonesia, West Papua Regional Police Chief, Inspector General Johnny Eddizon Isir, has emphasized the necessity for police force neutrality. During a media briefing in Manokwari, Isir echoed the directive from the National Police Chief, underlining the imperative of the police’s detachment from political entanglements and their focus on preserving public security and order. The objective is clear: to ensure an unhampered, fair electoral process.

Operation Mantap Brata Mansinam

As part of this endeavor, the West Papua Regional Police have set in motion the Mantap Brata Mansinam Operation. Spanning 222 days, from October 19, 2023, to October 20, 2024, the operation’s primary intent is to safeguard election security. Special attention is being accorded to regions, such as the Maybrat District in Southwest Papua Province, identified as susceptible to conflicts.

TNI Pledges Support

The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), represented by Major General Ilyas Alamsyah Harahap, have also expressed commitment to fortify the elections, particularly in areas prone to security complications. Harahap stressed the crucial role of societal support and the media in mitigating the spread of false information that could potentially disrupt the elections.

Confidence in Safe Election Management

Welcoming the assistance from TNI and Polri, the West Papua General Elections Commission (KPU) chairperson, Paskalis Semunya, expressed confidence in the secure orchestration of the election stages. This assurance comes amidst a complex electoral scenario involving more than 204 million voters and 18 national political parties. The President’s call for the utilization of information systems and election support devices to ward off hacking underlines the importance of technological readiness in this context.

Neutrality is Paramount

Highlighting the importance of neutrality, Vice Presidential Candidate Muhaimin Iskandar urged the National Police, TNI, government, and election organizers to maintain an impartial stance to foster an honest and fair democratic process. His emphasis on the preservation of a democratic process with integrity resonates with the concerns raised about the neutrality of state institutions in the election scenario.