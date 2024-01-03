en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Neutrality in Focus: Police and Armed Forces Ensure Fair Indonesian Elections

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Neutrality in Focus: Police and Armed Forces Ensure Fair Indonesian Elections

In an effort to uphold the integrity of the upcoming general elections in Indonesia, West Papua Regional Police Chief, Inspector General Johnny Eddizon Isir, has emphasized the necessity for police force neutrality. During a media briefing in Manokwari, Isir echoed the directive from the National Police Chief, underlining the imperative of the police’s detachment from political entanglements and their focus on preserving public security and order. The objective is clear: to ensure an unhampered, fair electoral process.

Operation Mantap Brata Mansinam

As part of this endeavor, the West Papua Regional Police have set in motion the Mantap Brata Mansinam Operation. Spanning 222 days, from October 19, 2023, to October 20, 2024, the operation’s primary intent is to safeguard election security. Special attention is being accorded to regions, such as the Maybrat District in Southwest Papua Province, identified as susceptible to conflicts.

TNI Pledges Support

The Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), represented by Major General Ilyas Alamsyah Harahap, have also expressed commitment to fortify the elections, particularly in areas prone to security complications. Harahap stressed the crucial role of societal support and the media in mitigating the spread of false information that could potentially disrupt the elections.

Confidence in Safe Election Management

Welcoming the assistance from TNI and Polri, the West Papua General Elections Commission (KPU) chairperson, Paskalis Semunya, expressed confidence in the secure orchestration of the election stages. This assurance comes amidst a complex electoral scenario involving more than 204 million voters and 18 national political parties. The President’s call for the utilization of information systems and election support devices to ward off hacking underlines the importance of technological readiness in this context.

Neutrality is Paramount

Highlighting the importance of neutrality, Vice Presidential Candidate Muhaimin Iskandar urged the National Police, TNI, government, and election organizers to maintain an impartial stance to foster an honest and fair democratic process. His emphasis on the preservation of a democratic process with integrity resonates with the concerns raised about the neutrality of state institutions in the election scenario.

0
Elections Indonesia Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Digvijaya Singh Voices Concerns Over EVMs and Warns of Democracy's Demise

By Rafia Tasleem

Speculation Mounts Over Nigel Farage's Return to Frontline Politics

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Nikki Haley's Quiet Congressional Support and Stand on Ukraine

By Quadri Adejumo

South Africa Adds One More Public Holiday in 2024 for General Elections

By Israel Ojoko

Indonesia's Upcoming Elections: Emphasis on Neutrality and Accountabil ...
@Elections · 20 mins
Indonesia's Upcoming Elections: Emphasis on Neutrality and Accountabil ...
heart comment 0
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Surprising Candidate Selection Ahead of Assembly Elections

By Dil Bar Irshad

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Surprising Candidate Selection Ahead of Assembly Elections
Czech Republic Considers Postal Voting for Expatriate Citizens: A Step Towards EU Norm

By BNN Correspondents

Czech Republic Considers Postal Voting for Expatriate Citizens: A Step Towards EU Norm
Mohammed Afzal’s Honorary Status at Risk Amid Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

By Muhammad Jawad

Mohammed Afzal's Honorary Status at Risk Amid Allegations of Electoral Misconduct
Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge

By Bijay Laxmi

Biden-Harris Campaign: A Fight for Democracy Begins at Valley Forge
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
18 seconds
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
Inauguration of Cherelle Parker: A New Era for Philadelphia
32 seconds
Inauguration of Cherelle Parker: A New Era for Philadelphia
Pakistan High Court Reserves Judgment on PTI Party's Election Dispute
36 seconds
Pakistan High Court Reserves Judgment on PTI Party's Election Dispute
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amidst Scandals
1 min
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amidst Scandals
Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond
2 mins
Legal Battles Loom for Trump: Implications for His Political Future and Beyond
Ismael Bennacer's Career-Defining Decision: Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City
2 mins
Ismael Bennacer's Career-Defining Decision: Choosing Arsenal over Manchester City
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
3 mins
Fulton Girls Wrestling: A Strong Performance at North Central Missouri Conference Tournament
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
3 mins
Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Aaron Rodgers' Allegations of Epstein Association
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
3 mins
NFL Fines Carolina Panthers Owner for Unprofessional Conduct
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
58 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
58 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app