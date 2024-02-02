Movement Restricted in Surulere Federal Constituency I Amid Lagos Bye-Elections

The Lagos Police Command has taken a decisive step to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming bye-elections in Surulere Federal Constituency I. A restriction on movement has been imposed specific to the election area, a measure set to be in effect on February 3, 2024, the day of the election. The announcement was made public on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Lagos Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin.

Implications of the Movement Restriction

This decision is not a blanket restriction affecting the entire Lagos State. The limitation is specific to the Surulere Federal Constituency I, with Funsho Williams Avenue remaining open for traffic. However, access to other roads branching off from Funsho Williams Avenue will be restricted. The aim is to prevent any form of interference or intimidation during the electoral process, thus ensuring a fair and peaceful election.

Exemptions and Non-Affected Areas

While this restriction may seem extensive, it is important to note that it does not apply to everyone. Essential personnel such as INEC officials, accredited journalists, and emergency responders are exempt from the restriction. Furthermore, the rest of Lagos state will remain unaffected by these restrictions, permitting regular movement in other areas.

Increased Security Measures

Alongside the movement restrictions, there are additional security measures in place. These include a ban on security aides to VIPs and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centers. This ban is part of the broader efforts to ensure a free and fair election without undue influence or intimidation.