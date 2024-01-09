en English
Elections

Meghalaya District Council Elections Delayed Amid Delimitation Controversy

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Tensions are escalating in Meghalaya, India, as the anticipated elections for the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) hang in the balance. The terms of the current councils are nearing their end on March 5, yet the state government has not released any details about preparations for these elections, traditionally held in the final week of February.

Unprecedented Changes and Their Impact

Adding to the complexity of the situation, two senior officers from the District Council Affairs (DCA) department, which is in charge of supervising these elections, were replaced in October. Their successors, Cyril V. Diengdoh and A. Mawlong, have been criticized for their lack of experience in managing the DCA department. This surprising change in departmental leadership has cast doubt on the government’s commitment to conducting these elections in a timely manner.

Legal Challenges Over Delimitation

Another significant development is the ongoing legal battle between the state government and KHADC. A petitioner, Dominic Warjri, has accused the KHADC’s Executive Committee of unlawfully establishing a Delimitation Committee to change constituency boundaries. Warjri argues that this alteration process breaches constitutional procedures and guidelines put in place by the DCA in 2013.

In response to the request from Warjri’s counsel, the High Court of Meghalaya issued a notice to the KHADC and the state government, setting a four-week deadline for their responses. This legal challenge adds another layer of uncertainty to the already tense situation surrounding the impending district council elections.

The Path Ahead

The current situation in Meghalaya is fraught with concern and uncertainty. The delay in election preparations and the legal challenges are not only testing the state government’s resolve but also questioning the transparency and legality of the decision-making process. This situation calls for a swift resolution to ensure that the democratic processes are upheld and the people’s faith in the system is not compromised.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

