McAlester to Decide on 25-Year Franchise Agreement with PSO

On February 13, 2024, the City of McAlester will hold a special election where voters will decide on a significant matter – the granting of a 25-year non-exclusive franchise to Public Service Co. of Oklahoma (PSO). This announcement comes as part of the city's commitment to transparency and public participation in decisions that shape the community's future.

The Ballot Language Explained

The ballot language outlines the terms of the potential agreement. If approved by the electorate, PSO will gain the authority to construct, maintain, and operate an electrical and communications system within the city. This includes the transmission, distribution, sale, and control of electricity. The franchise agreement is not a monopoly grant; rather, it allows PSO to deliver electric services in McAlester, without excluding the possibility of other providers in the future.

Regulated Rates and Franchise Fees

In return for the franchise, PSO will comply with regulated rates for the electric service. Furthermore, PSO will pay the City a monthly franchise fee, calculated as 2% of the gross receipts from the delivery and sale of electricity within the city limits. This revenue will be directed into the City's General Fund, bolstering its capacity to fund day-to-day operations and public services.

Implications of the Franchise Agreement

The proposed franchise agreement is part of a legal requirement in Oklahoma, as utilities must secure a franchise to utilize public spaces for their operations. It is important to note that the agreement does not make PSO the sole provider of electric services in McAlester. The City retains the right to grant similar franchises to other entities, promoting competition and safeguarding consumer interests. This election, therefore, represents a critical moment for the citizens of McAlester, as their vote will shape the city's energy landscape for the next quarter-century.