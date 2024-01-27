Mamata Banerjee's North Bengal Tour: A Strategic Move Ahead of Parliament Elections

As the political landscape of India prepares for the upcoming parliament election, key players are setting their strategies into motion. One of them is Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who has announced a four-day journey to north Bengal starting on the 29th of January. This tour is seen by observers as the beginning of her campaign, a strategic move that follows the conclusion of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Reviving Support Base

During her visit, Chief Minister Banerjee will be focused on bridging the gap with the people in various districts such as Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda. Her itinerary includes official engagements and distribution of benefits from state government schemes to the beneficiaries. The tour is seen as an effort to regain support in a region where the BJP had previously been successful.

Itinerary and Plan of Action

Chief Minister Banerjee's journey will commence with her arrival at Hasimara air base, followed by helicopter travel to Cooch Behar and subsequently to Uttarkanya in Siliguri, all on the same day. On the 30th of January, she will distribute land rights, housing deeds, and financial assistance to tea workers in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar, with provisions made for 5,000 tea workers from each district. This initiative is pivotal as it not only provides aid but also helps in revitalizing her party's support base.

Continuing the Campaign

Later in her tour, Banerjee will continue to North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur, where she will conduct similar programs. Her stay in South Dinajpur will be followed by a visit to Malda on the 31st for another large-scale distribution event, before proceeding to the Murshidabad area. This extensive tour across six districts signifies Mamata Banerjee's determination to reconnect with the people and reaffirms her party's commitment towards public service.