Mamata Banerjee Doubts Congress's Chances in Lok Sabha Elections, Accuses Party of Stirring Muslim Voters

In a fresh political development, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed uncertainty regarding the Congress party's chances in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee speculated that if the Congress party contests in 300 constituencies against the BJP, it might struggle to secure even 40 seats.

Criticism of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Banerjee openly criticized the recent Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by the Congress, which passed through West Bengal. She labeled the yatra as a superficial effort, likening it to 'migratory birds' seeking photo opportunities rather than engaging in meaningful political discourse. Banerjee expressed disappointment over not being informed about the yatra, despite being a member of the INDIA bloc.

Proposed Alliance with Congress Rejected

The West Bengal Chief Minister recounted her party's proposition to the Congress for an alliance in the state. She revealed that her party had offered Congress the opportunity to contest two seats in West Bengal as part of the INDIA bloc. However, this proposal was rejected by the Congress, and there has been no further dialogue between the two parties.

Accusations of Stirring Muslim Voters

Banerjee accused the Congress party of stirring up Muslim voters in the state as a political tactic. She also challenged the Congress to defeat the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. With the Congress's rejection of her alliance proposal, Banerjee appears to be distancing her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), from the Congress, positioning them to contest the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats independently.