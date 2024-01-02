en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Mad River Schools Seek New Board Member: Here’s How to Apply

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
Mad River Schools Seek New Board Member: Here’s How to Apply

A significant shift is on the horizon for the Mad River School District as it seeks to fill a vacancy on its Board of Education. The district has announced the upcoming expiration of Cristina Pickle’s term, prompting an active search for a suitable replacement.

Eligibility Criteria and Responsibilities

Applicants are required to meet certain eligibility criteria to be considered for this pivotal role. Prospective candidates must be registered voters within the district, at least 18 years old, and residents of the school district. The individual selected will be obligated to participate in monthly board meetings and occasional special meetings, adding a substantial commitment to their professional responsibilities.

Community Engagement

The district emphasizes that the appointed board member should be actively engaged with the community. They should seek feedback from the school community, participate in school events such as sports, and uphold the vision and mission of the district. This requirement underscores the importance of a candidate’s relationship with the community and their ability to serve as a bridge between the district and its stakeholders.

Opportunity to Run for Full Term

Notably, the individual selected for this role will have the opportunity to run for a full four-year term in the November 2025 election. This offers the potential for continuity and sustained impact on the board, provided the individual is successful in winning the trust and votes of the district’s residents.

The district is welcoming letters of interest until January 10, 2024. These can be submitted to the school district’s treasurer, Jerry Ellender, either via email or postal mail to the board’s office address. This is a unique opportunity for individuals with a passion for education and community service to serve and shape the future of the Mad River School District.

0
Education Elections Local News
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal

By Shivani Chauhan

Tate Geological Museum Invites Young Minds to Explore Ancient Aquatic Life

By BNN Correspondents

Mentor's Nick Blackburn: Wrestling Towards a Long-Standing Dream

By Salman Khan

Shifting Sands in Federal Student Loan System: Great Lakes Ceases Loan Servicing, Nelnet Takes Over

By Rafia Tasleem

Medomak Valley's Nick DePatsy Celebrates 400th Win: A Testament to Tri ...
@Education · 2 mins
Medomak Valley's Nick DePatsy Celebrates 400th Win: A Testament to Tri ...
heart comment 0
Prenatal Language Exposure Shapes the Brain, New Study Reveals

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Prenatal Language Exposure Shapes the Brain, New Study Reveals
CFOV Invites Applications for 2024 Scholarship Program

By Mazhar Abbas

CFOV Invites Applications for 2024 Scholarship Program
Fatal Collision at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport: Investigation Underway

By Rizwan Shah

Fatal Collision at Tokyo's Haneda Airport: Investigation Underway
Illinois School Libraries Receive $1.4 Million Grants Amid New Legislation

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Illinois School Libraries Receive $1.4 Million Grants Amid New Legislation
Latest Headlines
World News
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
22 seconds
Evan Stewart Leaves Texas A&M Over Injury and Mental Health Support Concerns
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
38 seconds
Lebanon Reinstates Daylight Saving Time Amidst Political Tension, Hamas Deputy Leader Killed in Beirut
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
53 seconds
Liverpool FC Dominates Newcastle United: Klopp Delights in 'Super Game'
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
1 min
LaLiga and LaLiga 2: Madrid and Leganes Top the Table Amidst Intense Competition
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
1 min
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik Celebrates Resignation of Harvard President Claudine Gay, Foresees Massive Education Scandal
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
1 min
Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena Ushers in New Year with Landmark Pension Announcement
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
1 min
Ghana's Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency: Actor Prince David Osei Shifts Allegiance Ahead of 2024 Elections
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
1 min
Trump Accuses Iran of Tanker Attacks Amid Rising Tensions
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
1 min
Blackcaps Reinforced with Return of Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson for T20I Series Against Pakistan
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
17 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
1 hour
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 hour
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app