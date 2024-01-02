Mad River Schools Seek New Board Member: Here’s How to Apply

A significant shift is on the horizon for the Mad River School District as it seeks to fill a vacancy on its Board of Education. The district has announced the upcoming expiration of Cristina Pickle’s term, prompting an active search for a suitable replacement.

Eligibility Criteria and Responsibilities

Applicants are required to meet certain eligibility criteria to be considered for this pivotal role. Prospective candidates must be registered voters within the district, at least 18 years old, and residents of the school district. The individual selected will be obligated to participate in monthly board meetings and occasional special meetings, adding a substantial commitment to their professional responsibilities.

Community Engagement

The district emphasizes that the appointed board member should be actively engaged with the community. They should seek feedback from the school community, participate in school events such as sports, and uphold the vision and mission of the district. This requirement underscores the importance of a candidate’s relationship with the community and their ability to serve as a bridge between the district and its stakeholders.

Opportunity to Run for Full Term

Notably, the individual selected for this role will have the opportunity to run for a full four-year term in the November 2025 election. This offers the potential for continuity and sustained impact on the board, provided the individual is successful in winning the trust and votes of the district’s residents.

The district is welcoming letters of interest until January 10, 2024. These can be submitted to the school district’s treasurer, Jerry Ellender, either via email or postal mail to the board’s office address. This is a unique opportunity for individuals with a passion for education and community service to serve and shape the future of the Mad River School District.