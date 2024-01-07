Luke Pollard: The Elections, The NHS Crisis, and the Cost of Living

For the residents of Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, their Member of Parliament, Luke Pollard, has been vocal about the year of elections they face and the critical issues that will undoubtedly shape their votes. The Labour MP forecasts a trio of elections in the coming year: local elections in May, a Police and Crime Commissioner vote, and a potential General Election.

Major Concerns for the Voters

Pollard asserts that the questions resonating with voters are not the same as those in 2019. The focus has shifted from immigration and climate change to more immediate and personal concerns. Are they better off now than they were then? Can they gain access to their doctors? How available are NHS dental appointments?

The NHS Crisis

The challenges within the National Health Service (NHS) are at the forefront of these concerns. Plymouth has seen poor health outcomes, increased hospital handover times, and difficulty in registering for an NHS dentist. These are not standalone issues but part of a larger crisis plaguing the NHS.

Pollard praises the NHS staff, acknowledging their dedication and service. However, he criticizes the lack of decent pay for these key workers, especially amidst the recent strikes by junior doctors over pay disputes. These strikes have led to an increased number of excess deaths and strained the NHS even further, resulting in the cancellation of over 300,000 operations in London alone.

Pollard’s Proposed Solutions

Pollard proposes closing the non-dom tax loophole as a potential solution to these issues. He also calls for investment in NHS staff and dental appointments, and the creation of additional surgery appointments. Beyond the NHS, Pollard addresses the current cost of living crisis, even sharing his personal efforts in fundraising for electric blankets to help his constituents stay warm.

Pollard firmly believes that the upcoming elections will be influenced more by the NHS crisis and cost of living than by other issues. He encourages his constituents to register to vote and to consider postal voting for convenience.