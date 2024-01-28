Lariba Zuweira Abudu Defeated in Bid for 2024 General Elections

In a surprising turn of events, Lariba Zuweira Abudu, the standing Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection, has been ousted in her endeavor to represent the Walewale Constituency in the forthcoming 2024 general elections. In a tightly contested party primary, Dr. Kabiru Tia Mahama triumphed over Madam Lariba by securing a slight lead of 343 votes as opposed to her 338 votes.

Defeat in the Primaries

Dr. Kabiru Tia Mahama's victory in the primaries signifies the end of the electoral journey for Madam Lariba—at least for now. Not only does this defeat mean that she has lost her candidacy for the impending elections, but it also underscores the end of her representation of the Walewale Constituency. Other contenders in the race, Tahir Sahaman, and Jandow Mahama garnered 145 and 1 vote respectively. Out of the 829 total votes cast, only 2 ballots were found invalid.

One-Term Tenure

Before this electoral upset, Madam Lariba had served only one term in the parliamentary office. She had clinched the seat from Dr. Sagre Bambangi in the 2020 elections. However, her tenure as the representative of the Walewale Constituency has been cut short by this defeat. The loss in the primaries underlines the unpredictable nature of politics and the constant change in people's mandates.

Madam Lariba's defeat is not an isolated incident. She is amongst 28 incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) who failed to secure their party's nomination for the next general elections. This wave of defeats among MPs indicates a potential shift in the political landscape, hinting towards the changing expectations and demands of the constituents.