Kwara State Prepares for Local Government Elections Following Legislative Amendment

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has confirmed that local government elections will be held soon in the state. This follows his recent signing of the Local Government Amendment Bill, a crucial step in facilitating the forthcoming electoral process in the state. The previous local government election in Kwara State took place in October 2017.

Local Government Amendment Bill: A Key Catalyst

The passage of the Local Government Amendment Bill is a critical landmark in the preparation for the forthcoming local government elections. The Kwara State House of Assembly recently approved the amendment to the State Electoral Commission Bill, which then proceeded through the third reading and final passage. The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) has announced its readiness to commence preparations for the upcoming elections in February 2024.

KSIEC Chairman Welcomes Legislative Changes

Okanla Baba, the chairman of the KSIEC, has commended the Kwara State House of Assembly for passing amendments to the law governing local council elections. According to him, these legislative changes are welcome and necessary for the electoral process. However, the current administration has faced criticism from opposition groups and stakeholders for managing local government areas with Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) chairmen, a practice deemed illegal and unconstitutional.

Stakeholders Call for Intervention

The Kwara Progressive Development Movement (KPDM) has called for the intervention of President Bola Tinubu to save the local government areas from destruction. Amidst the anticipation and preparation for the upcoming local government elections, Governor AbdulRazaq has expressed his assurance that the elections will take place shortly. His confirmation was made during the signing of the 2024 Appropriation Bill, an event attended by key officials and legislative members, underlining the significance of the upcoming elections and the state's commitment to transparency and infrastructural development.