en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kishtwar Schools Review Polling Facilities: A Commitment to Inclusive Elections

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:54 pm EST
Kishtwar Schools Review Polling Facilities: A Commitment to Inclusive Elections

In a significant move to ensure voter accessibility and convenience, Prahlad Bhagat, the Chief Education Officer, led a detailed meeting at the Government Higher Secondary School Boys Kishtwar. The session was attended by over 90 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) /Supervisors hailing from various clusters of higher secondary schools in the Kishtwar region. The crux of the meeting was to meticulously examine and affirm the provision of Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) at all polling centers in the area.

Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs): A Necessity for Inclusive Elections

The AMFs, a mandate by the Election Commission of India, are a crucial cog in the wheel of the democratic process. These facilities are aimed at ensuring voter accessibility, with a special emphasis on Persons with Disabilities (PwD voters). The comprehensive list of AMFs includes ramps with a specific slope ratio for wheelchair accessibility, gender-segregated toilets with sanitation facilities, transport facilities dedicatedly for PwDs, and access to clean drinking water.

Enhancing Voter Experience: More Than Just a Ballot

Additionally, the AMFs encompass adequate furniture for voters and polling staff, medical kits for emergencies, proper lighting, and uninterrupted electricity supply. Moreover, to navigate voters through the polling center’s layout and route, clear signage is a requisite. These facilities are not just about ensuring the basic rights of voters, but also about enhancing the overall voter experience.

A Commitment to Democracy

The implementation of such facilities is a testament to India’s commitment to inclusive and accessible elections. It underlines the nation’s democratic ethos that every vote counts, and every voter matters. The meeting underscores the commitment of the Kishtwar region’s educational institutions and their role in fostering inclusive electoral practices.

0
Education Elections India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Myles Frost: The Youngest Tony Winner Set for Film Debut and London Stage

By BNN Correspondents

Visitor Numbers Surge at the 'Tunnel of Salvation' Memorial Complex

By BNN Correspondents

Outdoor Education: Transforming Learning in West Virginia

By Safak Costu

Dr. Mark Potter Appointed as New Fiscal Consultant for Rochester City School District

By BNN Correspondents

Yukon Schools in Crisis: Critical Shortage of Teachers-On-Call ...
@Canada · 5 mins
Yukon Schools in Crisis: Critical Shortage of Teachers-On-Call ...
heart comment 0
IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications for its Renowned Masters in Cognitive Science Program

By Rafia Tasleem

IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications for its Renowned Masters in Cognitive Science Program
Brylee Williams: On a Cake-Throwing Campaign Trail for BETA Club Leadership

By BNN Correspondents

Brylee Williams: On a Cake-Throwing Campaign Trail for BETA Club Leadership
Senator Robert Mills Honored for Literacy Advocacy with Prestigious Award

By BNN Correspondents

Senator Robert Mills Honored for Literacy Advocacy with Prestigious Award
Carlow Schools Triumph in ‘Someone Like Me’ National Art Contest

By BNN Correspondents

Carlow Schools Triumph in 'Someone Like Me' National Art Contest
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
13 seconds
Australia Whitewashes India in Women's ODI Series with 190-Run Victory
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
24 seconds
Jamie Dornan: The Profound Impact of Grief and the Journey Beyond
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
26 seconds
News Roundup: January 2, 2024 - Gaming, Politics, Sports, Education & More
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
29 seconds
WHO Develops First International Guide for Transgender Care Amid Opposition
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
1 min
Pakistan Hockey Federation Announces Squad for Olympic Qualifier Tournament
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
2 mins
2023: A Year of Tumult and Transformation for Philadelphia Sports Radio
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
2 mins
Kansas City Chiefs' Star’s Luxurious Lifestyle and a Startup Revolutionizing Sports Investment
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
2 mins
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confronts 'Dubai Move' Rumors
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
2 mins
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
9 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
42 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
2 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment
3 hours
Monopoly Challenge: Liquidia to Disrupt United Therapeutics' Grip on Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app