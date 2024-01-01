en English
Africa

Kenyatta Congratulates Tshisekedi on Re-election Amidst Election Controversies

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Kenyatta Congratulates Tshisekedi on Re-election Amidst Election Controversies

Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta extended his commendations to Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo for securing his second term as the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Kenyatta, who presently fulfills the role of facilitator in the EAC-led Nairobi Peace Process, stressed the vital role of inclusivity in the nation’s path towards peace and socio-economic development. He urged Tshisekedi to work harmoniously with both his supporters and adversaries to foster a stable, prosperous DRC.

Clearing the Air: A Premature Congratulation

Earlier, Kenyatta had dismissed a message circulated on various media platforms that prematurely congratulated Tshisekedi before the official announcement of the election results.

The retired President disassociated himself from this premature congratulatory message, underscoring the importance of respecting the due process of election result announcements.

The Election: Triumph Amidst Difficulties

Tshisekedi secured his victory with an impressive 73% of the votes, leaving his nearest rival, Moise Katumbi, trailing with 18%.

Despite a series of logistical hurdles—including late-opening polling stations and malfunctioning voting machines—about two-thirds of the DRC’s 44 million registered voters turned out to cast their ballots. The election, which took place on December 20, even extended into a second day in some regions due to these issues.

Claims of Rigging: An Election Under Scrutiny

In the aftermath of the election, opposition parties raised allegations of rigged election results in Tshisekedi’s favor.

These claims have added to the complexities of an already challenging election process. Alongside the presidential election, votes were also cast for parliamentary, provincial, and municipal representatives. However, due to ongoing conflicts with rebel groups, voting did not take place in the eastern region of the country.

Africa Elections International Affairs
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

