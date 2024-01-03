Kenyan Blogger Joins International Election Observer Team for Bangladesh Polls

In a significant development in Kenyan politics, blogger and Jubilee Party official Pauline Njoroge has been appointed an election observer for the forthcoming polls in Bangladesh, slated for January 7, 2024. The appointment sees Njoroge leaving Kenya on January 2 to join a team led by Jamaica’s former Prime Minister, Bruce Golding.

An Esteemed Observer Team

The observer team, chosen by Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland, is a diverse ensemble of distinguished individuals. The group comprises of Dr. Samule Azu’u Fonkam from Cameroon, Sabyasachi Banerjee from India, Jeffery Salim Waheed from Maldives, Professor Attahiry Jega from Nigeria, Hennah Joku from Papua New Guinea, Professor Dinesha Samararatne from Sri Lanka, Terry Dale Ince from Trinidad and Tobago, and Mark Stephens from the UK. This decision is a response to the request from the Bangladesh Election Commission for an observer team for the imminent elections.

The Commonwealth Expert Team’s Mandate

The Commonwealth Expert Team will engage with local political parties, law enforcement agencies, and civil societies in the run-up to the election. The team’s mandate, as outlined by The Commonwealth, is to ensure the electoral process upholds democracy, inclusivity, and integrity. This includes safeguarding political rights and encouraging the participation of women, youth, minorities, and persons with disabilities. With approximately 119 million voters in Bangladesh set to elect the 300 members of Parliament, who will then elect the country’s leader, the team’s role is critical.

A Reflection of Kenyan Influence

This assignment mirrors the role of former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, who served as an election observer in Nigeria with an African Union team in February 2023. It signifies the growing influence of Kenya in international politics, and particularly, in the preservation of democratic integrity worldwide.